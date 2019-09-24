HomeServe USA today announced its new partnership with celebrated host, executive producer, and best-selling author Mike Rowe, best known as the creator and host of the hit TV series Dirty Jobs. As a leading provider of service plans, repair and installation services for the home, HomeServe helps homeowners save money on urgent household repairs. Together, HomeServe and Rowe will work to further the company's mission and “customer-first” approach to make home repair and installation jobs easy - even the difficult ones.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190924005743/en/

Executive producer and host Mike Rowe teams up with HomeServe (Photo: Business Wire)

“HomeServe USA is excited to team up with Mike Rowe. Mike has seen first-hand the many kinds of challenges homeowners face in order to maintain and enjoy their homes, just like we see every day at HomeServe,” said HomeServe USA CEO John Kitzie. “We are committed to helping homeowners tackle household challenges, big and small. And together, HomeServe USA and Mike are focused on supporting and growing the next generation of skilled workers.”

A partnership between Rowe and HomeServe, the leading provider of home repair solutions serving more than 4 million customers across the US and Canada, is a natural fit. As the country’s leading advocate for vocational training, Rowe has brought attention to the skills gap in the United States and the importance of blue-collar jobs. He has focused his efforts on encouraging more Americans to go into trades that make civilized life possible, like plumbing, electrical and HVAC, among others. Similarly, HomeServe is also committed to helping increase the number of skilled technicians who can help deal with the aging infrastructure in communities. HomeServe also educates homeowners about their responsibilities for maintenance of major home systems, like exterior electrical systems and the water and sewer lines connecting their homes to utility systems.

“When HomeServe told me their Global Membership CEO provides his email to customers that sign up for the company’s whole home service plans, I immediately questioned his sanity,” said Rowe. “But after meeting Tom Rusin, and determining he wasn’t crazy, I quickly realized how serious he is about HomeServe’s commitment to customer service. I love that. I’m also thankful for their generous support of the MRW Foundation. HomeServe employs thousands of skilled tradespeople who do great work, day in and day out. I’m honored to speak on their behalf.”

One of HomeServe’s priority commitments through its HomeServe Cares Foundation is to match veterans with opportunities in its network of contractors across various trades to help with the oftentimes difficult transition from military to civilian life, while at the same time filling the skilled jobs gap. Rowe’s mikeroweWORKS Foundation has a similar objective to reinvigorate the skilled trades. As part of the partnership, HomeServe will help support the many efforts of the mikeroweWORKS Foundation.

Tune in to Mike Rowe’s podcast The Way I heard It, sponsored by HomeServe during October on MikeRowe.com to listen to America’s #1 short-form podcast for the curious mind with a short attention span.

About HomeServe

HomeServe USA Corp. (HomeServe) is a leading provider of home repair solutions serving more than 4 million customers across the US and Canada under the HomeServe, Home Emergency Insurance Solutions, Service Line Warranties of America (SLWA) and Service Line Warranties of Canada (SLWC) names.

Since 2003, HomeServe has been protecting homeowners against the expense and inconvenience of water, sewer, electrical, HVAC and other home repair emergencies by providing affordable repair coverage, installations and quality local service.

As an A+ rated Better Business Bureau Accredited Business, HomeServe is dedicated to being a customer-focused company supplying best-in-class repair plans and other services to consumers directly and through over 700 leading municipal, utility and association partners.

HomeServe is a proud sponsor of This Old House on PBS, working together to provide homeowners expert advice on maintaining, enhancing and protecting their homes. For more information about HomeServe, a Connecticut Top Workplace winner and recipient of thirty-three 2019 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, or to learn more about HomeServe's affordable repair plans, please go to www.homeserve.com.

To connect with HomeServe on Facebook and Twitter, please visit www.facebook.com/homeserveusa and www.twitter.com/homeserveusa.

About Mike Rowe

Mike Rowe is a host, executive producer, and best-selling author. Known primarily for creating Discovery Channel’s iconic series, Dirty Jobs, Mike has travelled to all 50 states and worked as an apprentice on over 300 different jobs. Since then, he’s hosted Somebody’s Gotta Do It for TBN and Returning the Favor for Facebook. He also writes and narrates The Way I Heard It, the #1 short-form podcast in America, and has written a best-selling book of the same name, The Way I Heard It. As the CEO of the mikeroweWORKS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity focused on closing America’s widening skills gap, Mike is the country’s leading advocate for vocational training, and his foundation has granted millions of dollars in work ethic scholarships to qualified recipients.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190924005743/en/