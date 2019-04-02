Executive War College: First-Ever ‘Shark Tank' on Clinical Lab 2.0 and Adding Value Happens May 2 in New Orleans—Clinical Laboratories with Innovative Services Invited to Present

The clinical laboratory industry’s first-ever showcase of how innovative labs collaborate with physicians and payers to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care, happens May 2 at the 24th annual Executive War College on Lab and Pathology Management. The Clinical Lab 2.0 ‘Shark Tank’ will enable innovative labs to present their added-value clinical successes to a panel of experts. Winners gain access to expertise and resources to help them advance their Clinical Lab 2.0 patient care programs.

Inspired by the Shark Tank TV program, the ‘Clinical Lab 2.0 Shark Tank’ is an opportunity for progressive lab managers and pathologists to present their projects and collaborations with hospitals, physicians, and payers that are contributing to better patient care and significant reductions in cost. A panel of experts including Myra Wilkerson, Chair of Pathology at Geisinger Health; Rick Panning, Administrative Director of Laboratory Services, HealthPartners; and Philip Chen, Chief Strategy Officer, Sonic Healthcare USA, will hear the presentations.

Clinical laboratories selected to present will enjoy these benefits:

Presenter will receive a full scholarship to Executive War College , including airfare, hotel, and registration

, including airfare, hotel, and registration Presenting labs will have their Clinical Lab 2.0 successes highlighted in a national press release. A case study of their clinical service project will be published by The Dark Report

The winning lab in the ‘Shark Tank’ event will be invited to speak at national lab conferences this fall

event will be invited to speak at national lab conferences this fall The winning lab will also be able to arrange a site visit with one of the Project Santa Fe labs to foster an exchange of Clinical Lab 2.0 innovations that are succeeding, and to identify new ways to deliver more value in patient care

This is an important opportunity for all clinical laboratories and anatomic pathology groups to learn useful ways to add value, and to ensure financial success during the transition away from fee-for-service payment to value-based reimbursement—payment for how they help hospitals, physicians, ACOs, and health insurers improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.

Details on the presentation application for Clinical Lab 2.0 ‘Shark Tank’ and how to register for Executive War College are here.

