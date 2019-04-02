Executive War College: First-Ever ‘Shark Tank' on Clinical Lab 2.0 and Adding Value Happens May 2 in New Orleans—Clinical Laboratories with Innovative Services Invited to Present

The clinical laboratory industry’s first-ever showcase of how innovative
labs collaborate with physicians and payers to improve patient outcomes
and reduce the cost of care, happens May 2 at the 24th annual Executive
War College on Lab and Pathology Management. The Clinical Lab 2.0
‘Shark Tank’ will enable innovative labs to present their
added-value clinical successes to a panel of experts. Winners gain
access to expertise and resources to help them advance their Clinical
Lab 2.0 patient care programs.
Inspired by the Shark Tank TV program, the ‘Clinical Lab 2.0 Shark
Tank’ is an opportunity for progressive lab managers and
pathologists to present their projects and collaborations with
hospitals, physicians, and payers that are contributing to better
patient care and significant reductions in cost. A panel of experts
including Myra Wilkerson, Chair of Pathology at Geisinger Health; Rick
Panning, Administrative Director of Laboratory Services, HealthPartners;
and Philip Chen, Chief Strategy Officer, Sonic Healthcare USA, will hear
the presentations.
Clinical laboratories selected to present will enjoy these benefits:
-
Presenter will receive a full scholarship to Executive War College,
including airfare, hotel, and registration
-
Presenting labs will have their Clinical Lab 2.0 successes highlighted
in a national press release. A case study of their clinical service
project will be published by The Dark Report
-
The winning lab in the ‘Shark Tank’ event will be invited to
speak at national lab conferences this fall
-
The winning lab will also be able to arrange a site visit with one of
the Project Santa Fe labs to foster an exchange of Clinical Lab 2.0
innovations that are succeeding, and to identify new ways to deliver
more value in patient care
This is an important opportunity for all clinical laboratories and
anatomic pathology groups to learn useful ways to add value, and to
ensure financial success during the transition away from fee-for-service
payment to value-based reimbursement—payment for how they help
hospitals, physicians, ACOs, and health insurers improve patient
outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.
Details on the presentation application for Clinical Lab 2.0 ‘Shark
Tank’ and how to register for Executive War College are here.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005970/en/