Exegy and TNS Partner to Offer a Global FX Trading Platform

Exegy Inc., the leading provider of managed services and low-latency technology for market data normalization and distribution, and Transaction Network Services (TNS), a leader in global managed data communications and interoperability solutions, announce a partnership in offering a global FX trading platform.

The new offering combines TNS’ excellence in market connectivity and hosting solutions and Exegy’s Trade Port FX which delivers normalized FX market data and execution services to major FX venues as a fully managed and integrated FX trading platform.

“Exegy is excited to be working with TNS to create a global, state-of-the-art FX trading platform,” said Exegy Sales Director in Europe and Asia Carlos Lopez Lansdowne. “TNS’ global presence, renowned reputation for superior customer service, coupled with Exegy’s FX market data and order execution solutions will deliver better performance, lower total cost, and a disruptive new model in the FX industry.”

With evolving global regulation, increased market fragmentation, and the complexity and costs of building, maintaining, and managing an FX trading infrastructure, Exegy and TNS are aligned with a common goal to provide a comprehensive, cost-effective electronic FX trading solution.

The new partnership will include redundant, hardware-accelerated computing Exegy appliances installed in the main co-location centers globally, which will allow Exegy Trade Port FX to deliver single-digit, microsecond normalized FX market data from 44 live venues and order execution through a unified, FX-specific API. TNS will host these appliances and provide robust, reliable market connectivity to offer firms the flexibility to scale operations.

Bill Versen, Chief Product Officer at TNS, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Exegy to launch this new global FX trading platform. Our extensive hosting infrastructure enables us to make it easier for the trading community to access vital services, such as Exegy’s Trade Port FX solution, while gaining additional business benefits at the same time.”

“We are driven to support FinTech enablement within the financial markets to ensure that the advantages presented by new technologies can be harnessed in a secure, reliable, and flexible way that meets the demanding needs of our industry,” added Versen. “Using TNS gives firms looking to deploy the Exegy platform a highly available, cost-effective, and reliable option, which comes with round-the-clock customer support from our multiple network operating centers globally. We look forward to working with Exegy on this new initiative.”

Traders who sign up to the new global FX trading platform will also be able to establish connections with TNS’ extensive financial community of interest which now counts more than 2,100 endpoints globally.

Optimized for electronic trading, TNS’ robust secure network is relied on by the global financial markets for mission-critical connectivity to multiple diverse trading partners, including many of the world’s most prominent and influential buy- and sell-side institutions, exchanges and alternative trading venues.

ENDS

About Exegy, Inc.

Exegy provides best-of-breed technology and managed services for the normalization and distribution of real-time market data to a diverse set of elite firms in the financial services industry. Today Exegy serves as a strategic partner to leading exchange and ATS operators, market makers, sell-side banks, buy-side asset managers, and proprietary traders. At the heart of Exegy’s product line are purpose-built, hardware-accelerated appliances derived from an extensive portfolio of patented and patent-pending technology. For more information, please visit www.exegy.com and follow Exegy on LinkedIn and Twitter @ExegyMarketData.

About Transaction Network Services:

Transaction Network Services (TNS) is a leading global provider of data communications and interoperability solutions. TNS offers a broad range of networks and innovative value-added services which enable transactions and the exchange of information in diverse industries such as retail, banking, payment processing, telecommunications and the financial markets.

Founded in 1990 in the United States, TNS has grown steadily and now provides services in over 60 countries across the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, with our reach extending to many more. TNS has designed and implemented multiple data networks which support a variety of widely accepted communications protocols and are designed to be scalable and accessible by multiple methods. For more information please visit www.tnsi.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005056/en/