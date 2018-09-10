Exegy and TNS Partner to Offer a Global FX Trading Platform

Exegy Inc., the leading provider of managed services and low-latency
technology for market data normalization and distribution, and
Transaction Network Services (TNS), a leader in global managed data
communications and interoperability solutions, announce a partnership in
offering a global FX trading platform.
The new offering combines TNS’ excellence in market connectivity
and hosting
solutions and Exegy’s Trade
Port FX which delivers normalized FX market data and execution
services to major FX venues as a fully managed and integrated FX trading
platform.
“Exegy is excited to be working with TNS to create a global,
state-of-the-art FX trading platform,” said Exegy Sales Director in
Europe and Asia Carlos Lopez Lansdowne. “TNS’ global presence, renowned
reputation for superior customer service, coupled with Exegy’s FX market
data and order execution solutions will deliver better performance,
lower total cost, and a disruptive new model in the FX industry.”
With evolving global regulation, increased market fragmentation, and the
complexity and costs of building, maintaining, and managing an FX
trading infrastructure, Exegy and TNS are aligned with a common goal to
provide a comprehensive, cost-effective electronic FX trading solution.
The new partnership will include redundant, hardware-accelerated
computing Exegy appliances installed in the main co-location centers
globally, which will allow Exegy Trade Port FX to deliver single-digit,
microsecond normalized FX market data from 44 live venues and order
execution through a unified, FX-specific API. TNS will host these
appliances and provide robust, reliable market connectivity to offer
firms the flexibility to scale operations.
Bill Versen, Chief Product Officer at TNS,
said: “We’re delighted to be working with Exegy to launch this new
global FX trading platform. Our extensive hosting infrastructure enables
us to make it easier for the trading community to access vital services,
such as Exegy’s Trade Port FX solution, while gaining additional
business benefits at the same time.”
“We are driven to support FinTech
enablement within the financial markets to ensure that the advantages
presented by new technologies can be harnessed in a secure, reliable,
and flexible way that meets the demanding needs of our industry,” added
Versen. “Using TNS gives firms looking to deploy the Exegy platform a
highly available, cost-effective, and reliable option, which comes with
round-the-clock customer support from our multiple network operating
centers globally. We look forward to working with Exegy on this new
initiative.”
Traders who sign up to the new global FX trading platform will also be
able to establish connections with TNS’ extensive financial community of
interest which now counts more than 2,100 endpoints globally.
Optimized for electronic trading, TNS’ robust secure network
is relied on by the global financial markets for mission-critical
connectivity to multiple diverse trading partners, including many of the
world’s most prominent and influential buy- and sell-side institutions,
exchanges and alternative trading venues.
About Exegy, Inc.
Exegy provides best-of-breed technology and managed services for the
normalization and distribution of real-time market data to a diverse set
of elite firms in the financial services industry. Today Exegy serves as
a strategic partner to leading exchange and ATS operators, market
makers, sell-side banks, buy-side asset managers, and proprietary
traders. At the heart of Exegy’s product line are purpose-built,
hardware-accelerated appliances derived from an extensive portfolio of
patented and patent-pending technology. For more information, please
visit www.exegy.com
and follow Exegy on LinkedIn
and Twitter @ExegyMarketData.
About Transaction Network Services:
Transaction Network Services (TNS) is a leading global provider of data
communications and interoperability solutions. TNS offers a broad range
of networks and innovative value-added services which enable
transactions and the exchange of information in diverse industries such
as retail, banking, payment processing, telecommunications and the
financial markets.
Founded in 1990 in the United States, TNS has grown steadily and now
provides services in over 60 countries across the Americas, Europe and
the Asia Pacific region, with our reach extending to many more. TNS has
designed and implemented multiple data networks which support a variety
of widely accepted communications protocols and are designed to be
scalable and accessible by multiple methods. For more information please
visit www.tnsi.com.
