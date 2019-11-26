Exel Composites Plc: Correction: Announcement regarding change in shareholdings
EXEL COMPOSITES PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 26 NOVEMBER 2019 at 15:10 EET
Exel Composites Plc has received a correction from Danske Bank A/S to the
flagging disclosure published on 22 November 2019. According to the correction
there has not been a change in shares owned by Danske Bank A/S. On 21 November
2019, the aggregated indirect holding of Danske Bank A/S was 546,650 shares
representing 4.59% of the shares and voting rights of the Company.
Total positions of Danske Bank A/S:
+----------------+--------+------------+---------+------------------------+
| |% of |% of shares |Total of |Total number of shares|
| |shares |and voting|both in %|and voting rights of |
| |and |rights | |issuer |
| | voting|through | | |
| |rights |financial | | |
| | |instruments | | |
+----------------+--------+------------+---------+------------------------+
|Resulting |4.59492 | |4.59492 |11,896,843.00 |
|situation on the| | | | |
|date on | | | | |
|which threshold | | | | |
|was crossed or | | | | |
|reached | | | | |
+----------------+--------+------------+---------+------------------------+
|Position of |6.8224 | |6.8224 | |
|previous | | | | |
|notification | | | | |
|(if applicable) | | | | |
+----------------+--------+------------+---------+------------------------+
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold
was crossed or reached:
+-------------+------+--------+------+----------------------+
|Class/type of|Number |% of shares and voting rights|
|shares ISIN |of | |
|code |shares | |
| |and | |
| |voting | |
| |rights | |
+-------------+------+--------+------+----------------------+
| |Direct|Indirect|Direct|Indirect |
+-------------+------+--------+------+----------------------+
|FI0009007306 | |546,650 | |4.59492 |
+-------------+------+--------+------+----------------------+
|SUBTOTAL |546,650 |4.59492 |
+-------------+------+--------+------+----------------------+
Vantaa, 26 November 2019
Exel Composites Plc
Mikko Kettunen
CFO
For further information, please contact:
Mikko Kettunen, CFO
tel. +358 50 347 7462
mikko.kettunen@exelcomposites.com
Exel Composites in brief
Exel Composites, a global technology company headquartered in Finland, is the
world's largest manufacturer of pultruded and pull-wound composite solutions.
Our global manufacturing, R&D, and sales footprint serves customers across a
broad range of industries and applications. With 60 years of composites
experience and engineering expertise, we work closely with our customers to
design and manufacture high quality composite solutions using carbon fiber,
fiberglass, and other high-performance materials. Our composites help reduce
weight, improve performance, and decrease total life cycle costs, all while
helping increase energy efficiencies and supporting environmental
sustainability.
Exel Composites employs approximately 650 innovative and customer-focused
employees around the world and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki exchange. To
find out more about our offering and company please visit
www.exelcomposites.com.
