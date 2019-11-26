Log in
Exel Composites Plc: Correction: Announcement regarding change in shareholdings

0
11/26/2019 | 08:13am EST
Exel Composites Plc: Correction: Announcement regarding change in shareholdings 
EXEL COMPOSITES PLC     STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE   26 NOVEMBER 2019 at 15:10 EET

Exel Composites Plc has received a correction from Danske Bank A/S to the
flagging disclosure published on 22 November 2019. According to the correction
there has not been a change in shares owned by Danske Bank A/S. On 21 November
2019, the aggregated indirect holding of Danske Bank A/S was 546,650 shares
representing 4.59% of the shares and voting rights of the Company.

Total positions of Danske Bank A/S:

+----------------+--------+------------+---------+------------------------+
|                |% of    |% of shares |Total of |Total number of   shares|
|                |shares  |and   voting|both in %|and voting rights of    |
|                |and     |rights      |         |issuer                  |
|                |  voting|through     |         |                        |
|                |rights  |financial   |         |                        |
|                |        |instruments |         |                        |
+----------------+--------+------------+---------+------------------------+
|Resulting       |4.59492 |            |4.59492  |11,896,843.00           |
|situation on the|        |            |         |                        |
|date on         |        |            |         |                        |
|which threshold |        |            |         |                        |
|was crossed or  |        |            |         |                        |
|reached         |        |            |         |                        |
+----------------+--------+------------+---------+------------------------+
|Position   of   |6.8224  |            |6.8224   |                        |
|previous        |        |            |         |                        |
|notification    |        |            |         |                        |
|(if applicable) |        |            |         |                        |
+----------------+--------+------------+---------+------------------------+

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold
was crossed or reached:

+-------------+------+--------+------+----------------------+
|Class/type of|Number         |% of shares and voting rights|
|shares ISIN  |of             |                             |
|code         |shares         |                             |
|             |and            |                             |
|             |voting         |                             |
|             |rights         |                             |
+-------------+------+--------+------+----------------------+
|             |Direct|Indirect|Direct|Indirect              |
+-------------+------+--------+------+----------------------+
|FI0009007306 |      |546,650 |      |4.59492               |
+-------------+------+--------+------+----------------------+
|SUBTOTAL     |546,650        |4.59492                      |
+-------------+------+--------+------+----------------------+

Vantaa, 26 November 2019

Exel Composites Plc

Mikko Kettunen
CFO

For further information, please contact:
Mikko Kettunen, CFO
tel. +358 50 347 7462
mikko.kettunen@exelcomposites.com

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main news media
www.exelcomposites.com

Exel Composites in brief

Exel Composites, a global technology company headquartered in Finland, is the
world's largest manufacturer of pultruded and pull-wound composite solutions.
Our global manufacturing, R&D, and sales footprint serves customers across a
broad range of industries and applications. With 60 years of composites
experience and engineering expertise, we work closely with our customers to
design and manufacture high quality composite solutions using carbon fiber,
fiberglass, and other high-performance materials. Our composites help reduce
weight, improve performance, and decrease total life cycle costs, all while
helping increase energy efficiencies and supporting environmental
sustainability.

Exel Composites employs approximately 650 innovative and customer-focused
employees around the world and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki exchange. To
find out more about our offering and company please visit
www.exelcomposites.com.

Attachments:
11262924.pdf

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 13:12:01 UTC
