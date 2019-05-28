Log in
Exela Technologies : An amendment to a SC 13D filing

05/28/2019 | 08:09am EDT

CUSIP No. 30162V102

SCHEDULE 13D

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 13D

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(Amendment No. 3)*

Exela Technologies, Inc.

(Name of Issuer)

Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share

(Title of Class of Securities)

30162V102

(CUSIP Number)

Andrej Jonovic

HandsOn Global Management

8550 West Desert Inn Road, Suite 102-452

Las Vegas, Nevada 89117

424-268-8900

With a copy to:

Maurice M. Lefkort

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP

787 Seventh Avenue New York, New York 10019

212-728-8000

(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)

May 28, 2019

(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)

If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition which is the subject of this statement on Schedule 13D (this "Schedule 13D"), and is filing this schedule 13D because of Rule 13d-1(e),13d-1(f) or 13d-1(g), check the following box. o

Note: Schedules filed in paper format shall include a signed original and five copies of the schedule, including all exhibits. See Rule 13d-7 for other parties to whom copies are to be sent.

  • The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).

CUSIP No. 30162V102

SCHEDULE 13D

  • Name of Reporting Persons
    I.R.S. Identification Nos. of Above Persons (Entities Only)
    HOVS LLC
  • Check the Appropriate Box if a Member of a Group
    1. o
    2. o
  • SEC Use Only
  • Source of Funds
    OO

5

Check Box if Disclosure of Legal Proceedings Is Required Pursuant to Item 2(d) or 2(e) o

  • Citizenship or Place of Organization Delaware

7

Number of

8

Shares

Beneficially

Owned by

Each

9

Reporting

Person With

Sole Voting Power 0

Shared Voting Power 81,175,904

Sole Dispositive Power 0

10 Shared Dispositive Power 81,175,904

11 Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person 81,175,904

12

Check Box if the Aggregate Amount in Row (11) Excludes Certain Shares (See Instructions) o

    1. Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row (11)
      52.9% (1)
    2. Type of Reporting Person
      OO
  2. Calculations are based upon 150,142,955 shares of Common Stock of the Issuer outstanding, as of May 8, 2019, as reported in the Issuer's Form 10-Q, plus 3,263,404 shares of Common Stock issuable upon conversion of Preferred Stock of the Issuer held by Ex-Sigma 2, LLC.

2

CUSIP No. 30162V102

SCHEDULE 13D

  • Name of Reporting Persons
    I.R.S. Identification Nos. of Above Persons (Entities Only) HandsOn Fund 4 I LLC
  • Check the Appropriate Box if a Member of a Group
    1. o
    2. o
  • SEC Use Only
  • Source of Funds
    OO

5

Check Box if Disclosure of Legal Proceedings Is Required Pursuant to Item 2(d) or 2(e) o

  • Citizenship or Place of Organization Nevada

7

Number of

8

Shares

Beneficially

Owned by

Each

9

Reporting

Person With

Sole Voting Power 0

Shared Voting Power 81,175,904

Sole Dispositive Power 0

10 Shared Dispositive Power 81,175,904

11 Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person 81,175,904

12

Check Box if the Aggregate Amount in Row (11) Excludes Certain Shares (See Instructions) o

    1. Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row (11)
      52.9% (1)
    2. Type of Reporting Person
      OO
  2. Calculations are based upon 150,142,955 shares of Common Stock of the Issuer outstanding, as of May 8, 2019, as reported in the Issuer's Form 10-Q, plus 3,263,404 shares of Common Stock issuable upon conversion of Preferred Stock of the Issuer held by Ex-Sigma 2, LLC

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Exela Technologies Inc. published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 12:08:05 UTC
