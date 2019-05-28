Exela Technologies : An amendment to a SC 13D filing

CUSIP No. 30162V102
SCHEDULE 13D
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
SCHEDULE 13D
Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
(Amendment No. 3)*
Exela Technologies, Inc.
(Name of Issuer)
Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share
(Title of Class of Securities)
30162V102
(CUSIP Number)
Andrej Jonovic
HandsOn Global Management
8550 West Desert Inn Road, Suite 102-452
Las Vegas, Nevada 89117
424-268-8900
With a copy to:
Maurice M. Lefkort
Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP
787 Seventh Avenue New York, New York 10019
212-728-8000
(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)
May 28, 2019
(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)
If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition which is the subject of this statement on Schedule 13D (this "Schedule 13D"), and is filing this schedule 13D because of Rule 13d-1(e),13d-1(f) or 13d-1(g), check the following box. o
Note: Schedules filed in paper format shall include a signed original and five copies of the schedule, including all exhibits. See Rule 13d-7 for other parties to whom copies are to be sent.
-
The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter disclosures provided in a prior cover page.
The information required on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).
CUSIP No. 30162V102
SCHEDULE 13D
-
Name of Reporting Persons
I.R.S. Identification Nos. of Above Persons (Entities Only)
HOVS LLC
-
Check the Appropriate Box if a Member of a Group
-
-
o
-
o
|
5
|
Check Box if Disclosure of Legal Proceedings Is Required Pursuant to Item 2(d) or 2(e) o
|
|
-
Citizenship or Place of Organization Delaware
|
|
7
|
Number of
|
8
|
Shares
|
|
Beneficially
|
|
Owned by
|
|
Each
|
9
|
Reporting
Person With
Sole Voting Power 0
Shared Voting Power 81,175,904
Sole Dispositive Power 0
10 Shared Dispositive Power 81,175,904
11 Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person 81,175,904
|
12
|
Check Box if the Aggregate Amount in Row (11) Excludes Certain Shares (See Instructions) o
|
|
-
-
Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row (11)
52.9% (1)
-
Type of Reporting Person
OO
-
Calculations are based upon 150,142,955 shares of Common Stock of the Issuer outstanding, as of May 8, 2019, as reported in the Issuer's Form 10-Q, plus 3,263,404 shares of Common Stock issuable upon conversion of Preferred Stock of the Issuer held by Ex-Sigma 2, LLC.
CUSIP No. 30162V102
SCHEDULE 13D
-
Name of Reporting Persons
I.R.S. Identification Nos. of Above Persons (Entities Only) HandsOn Fund 4 I LLC
-
Check the Appropriate Box if a Member of a Group
-
-
o
-
o
|
5
|
Check Box if Disclosure of Legal Proceedings Is Required Pursuant to Item 2(d) or 2(e) o
|
|
-
Citizenship or Place of Organization Nevada
|
|
7
|
Number of
|
8
|
Shares
|
|
Beneficially
|
|
Owned by
|
|
Each
|
9
|
Reporting
Person With
Sole Voting Power 0
Shared Voting Power 81,175,904
Sole Dispositive Power 0
10 Shared Dispositive Power 81,175,904
11 Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by Each Reporting Person 81,175,904
|
12
|
Check Box if the Aggregate Amount in Row (11) Excludes Certain Shares (See Instructions) o
|
|
-
-
Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row (11)
52.9% (1)
-
Type of Reporting Person
OO
-
Calculations are based upon 150,142,955 shares of Common Stock of the Issuer outstanding, as of May 8, 2019, as reported in the Issuer's Form 10-Q, plus 3,263,404 shares of Common Stock issuable upon conversion of Preferred Stock of the Issuer held by Ex-Sigma 2, LLC
