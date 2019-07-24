Exela Technologies : Confirms Receipt of Preliminary Non-binding Indication of Interest

IRVING, Texas, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. ('Exela' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ:XELA), a location-agnostic global business process automation ('BPA') leader across numerous industries, confirmed that it has received a preliminary non-binding indication of interest from HandsOn Global Management and an internationally recognized private equity firm. The Board of Directors of the Company has formed a Special Committee of Independent Directors, which will evaluate the non-binding indication of interest. The Special Committee is working with Houlihan Lokey as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal counsel.



Exela does not intend to comment on or disclose further developments regarding the Special Committee's evaluation unless and until it deems further disclosure is appropriate or required.

Exela Technologies, Inc. ('Exela') is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of expertise operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. With foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela's software and services include multi-industry department solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and public sectors. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and over 22,000 employees operating in 23 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.

