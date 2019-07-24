Log in
Exela Technologies : Confirms Receipt of Preliminary Non-binding Indication of Interest

07/24/2019 | 04:35pm EDT

IRVING, Texas, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. ('Exela' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ:XELA), a location-agnostic global business process automation ('BPA') leader across numerous industries, confirmed that it has received a preliminary non-binding indication of interest from HandsOn Global Management and an internationally recognized private equity firm. The Board of Directors of the Company has formed a Special Committee of Independent Directors, which will evaluate the non-binding indication of interest. The Special Committee is working with Houlihan Lokey as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal counsel.

Exela does not intend to comment on or disclose further developments regarding the Special Committee's evaluation unless and until it deems further disclosure is appropriate or required.

About Exela
Exela Technologies, Inc. ('Exela') is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of expertise operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. With foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela's software and services include multi-industry department solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and public sectors. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and over 22,000 employees operating in 23 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.
Find out more at www.exelatech.com

Follow Exela on Twitter: https://twitter.com/exelatech
Follow Exela on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/11174620/

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements included in this press release are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as 'may', 'should', 'would', 'plan', 'intend', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'estimate', 'predict', 'potential', 'seem', 'seek', 'continue', 'future', 'will', 'expect', 'outlook' or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These statements are based on the current expectations of Exela management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those discussed under the heading 'Risk Factors' in Exela's most recently filed Annual Report on Form-10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Exela's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Exela anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause Exela's assessments to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Exela's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contact: Jim Mathias
E: ir@exelatech.com
W: investors.exelatech.com
T: +1 972-821-5808

Source: Exela Technologies, Inc.

Disclaimer

Exela Technologies Inc. published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 20:34:02 UTC
