Exela Technologies : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

SEC Form 3 FORM 3 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION OMB APPROVAL Washington, D.C. 20549 OMB Number: 3235-0104 INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF Estimated average burden hours per response: 0.5 SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 1. Name and Address of Reporting Person* 2. Date of Event 3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol Robu Vitalie (Month/Day/Year) Exela Technologies, Inc.[ XELA ] Requiring Statement 03/20/2019 4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer 5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Last) (First) (Middle) (Check all applicable) (Month/Day/Year) C/O EXELA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Director 10% Owner 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Officer (give title Other (specify 2701 E. GRAUWYLER RD. X Applicable Line) below) below) X Form filed by One Reporting President, EMEA Person (Street) Form filed by More than One IRVING TX 75061 Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned 1. Title of Security (Instr. 4) 2. Amount of Securities 3. Ownership 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4) Form: Direct (D) (Instr. 5) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 5) Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4) 2. Date Exercisable and 3. Title and Amount of Securities 4. 5. 6. Nature of Indirect Expiration Date Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4) Conversion Ownership Beneficial Ownership (Month/Day/Year) or Form: (Instr. 5) Exercise Direct (D) Amount Price of or Indirect or Derivative (I) (Instr. 5) Date Expiration Number Security of Exercisable Date Title Shares Restricted Stock Unit (1) (1) Common Stock 57,200 (2) D Stock Option (right to buy) (3) 08/31/2028 Common Stock 85,800 5.98 D Explanation of Responses:

1.This award will vest in full on August 31, 2019.

2.Each restricted stock unit represents the right to receive, following vesting, one share of Common Stock.

3.Forty percent of the options will vest and become exercisable on August 31, 2020 and the remainder will vest and become exercisable on August 31, 2022.

Remarks:

Mr. Robu was determined to be an Executive Officer in connection with the Company's filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 20, 2019.

/s/ Vitalie Robu 03/29/2019 ** Signature of Reporting Person Date

