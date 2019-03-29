Log in
Exela Technologies : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

03/29/2019 | 09:52pm EDT

SEC Form 3

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0104

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Date of Event

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Robu Vitalie

(Month/Day/Year)

Exela Technologies, Inc.[ XELA ]

Requiring Statement

03/20/2019

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

(Check all applicable)

(Month/Day/Year)

C/O EXELA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Director

10% Owner

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check

Officer (give title

Other (specify

2701 E. GRAUWYLER RD.

X

Applicable Line)

below)

below)

X

Form filed by One Reporting

President, EMEA

Person

(Street)

Form filed by More than One

IRVING

TX

75061

Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4)

Form: Direct (D)

(Instr. 5)

or Indirect (I)

(Instr. 5)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)

2. Date Exercisable and

3. Title and Amount of Securities

4.

5.

6. Nature of Indirect

Expiration Date

Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4)

Conversion

Ownership

Beneficial Ownership

(Month/Day/Year)

or

Form:

(Instr. 5)

Exercise

Direct (D)

Amount

Price of

or Indirect

or

Derivative

(I) (Instr. 5)

Date

Expiration

Number

Security

of

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Restricted Stock Unit

(1)

(1)

Common Stock

57,200

(2)

D

Stock Option (right to buy)

(3)

08/31/2028

Common Stock

85,800

5.98

D

Explanation of Responses:

1.This award will vest in full on August 31, 2019.

2.Each restricted stock unit represents the right to receive, following vesting, one share of Common Stock.

3.Forty percent of the options will vest and become exercisable on August 31, 2020 and the remainder will vest and become exercisable on August 31, 2022.

Remarks:

Mr. Robu was determined to be an Executive Officer in connection with the Company's filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 20, 2019.

/s/ Vitalie Robu

03/29/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).

**Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Exela Technologies Inc. published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2019 01:51:02 UTC
