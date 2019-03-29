Exela Technologies : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

|
SEC Form 3
FORM 3
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
OMB APPROVAL
Washington, D.C. 20549
OMB Number:
INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
2. Date of Event
Robu Vitalie
03/20/2019
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Last)
C/O EXELA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Director
2701 E. GRAUWYLER RD.
Applicable Line)
|
|
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)
Restricted Stock Unit
Stock Option (right to buy)
Explanation of Responses:
1.This award will vest in full on August 31, 2019.
2.Each restricted stock unit represents the right to receive, following vesting, one share of Common Stock.
3.Forty percent of the options will vest and become exercisable on August 31, 2020 and the remainder will vest and become exercisable on August 31, 2022.
Remarks:
Mr. Robu was determined to be an Executive Officer in connection with the Company's filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 20, 2019.
/s/ Vitalie Robu
** Signature of Reporting Person
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).
**Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
Disclaimer
Exela Technologies Inc. published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2019 01:51:02 UTC