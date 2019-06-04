Log in
Exela Technologies : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

0
06/04/2019

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0287

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

CHADHA PAR

Exela Technologies, Inc.[ XELA ]

(Check all applicable)

X Director

X 10% Owner

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

Officer (give title

Other (specify

05/31/2019

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

below)

below)

8550 WEST DESERT INN ROAD, SUITE 102-452

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

Line)

(Street)

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

LAS VEGAS

NV

89117

Form filed by More than One Reporting

Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature of

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4

Securities

Form: Direct

Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

and 5)

Beneficially

(D) or

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned

Indirect (I)

Ownership

Following

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 4)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or

Price

Reported

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per

05/31/2019

M

40,044

A

(1)

78,244

D

share ("Common Stock")

Common Stock

79,209,000

I

See

Footnotes(2)(3)

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature of

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date, if

Transaction

Derivative

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

Indirect Beneficial

Security (Instr. 3)

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

any

Code (Instr.

Securities

(Month/Day/Year)

Derivative Security (Instr. 3

Security

Securities

Form:

Ownership (Instr.

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Acquired (A) or

and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Direct (D)

4)

Derivative

Disposed of (D)

Owned

or Indirect

Security

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

Reported

Amount or

Transaction(s)

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Date

Expiration

Title

Number of

(Instr. 4)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

Restricted Stock

(1)

05/31/2019

M

12,322

(4)

(4)

Common

12,322

$0

12,324

D

Unit

Stock

Restricted Stock

(1)

05/31/2019

M

27,722

(5)

(5)

Common

27,722

$0

0

D

Unit

Stock

Restricted Stock

(1)

06/03/2019

A

59,574

(6)

(6)

Common

59,574

$0

59,574

D

Unit

Stock

Series A

(7)

(7)

(7)

Common

3,263,404

See

Convertible

2,669,233

I

Stock

Footnotes(2)(3)(7)

Preferred Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Each restricted stock unit represents the right to receive, following vesting, one share of common stock.
  2. Ex-Sigma2 LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, ("Ex-Sigma 2") directly owns 77,912,500 shares of Common Stock and 2,669,233 shares of Preferred Stock of Exela Technologies, Inc. (the "Issuer"). HandsOn Global Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company ("HGM"), directly owns 1,250,000 shares of Common Stock of the Issuer. HandsOn 3, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company ("HOF 3"), directly owns 46,500 shares of Common Stock of the Issuer. Ex-Sigma LLC ("Ex-Sigma") is the sole equityholder of Ex-Sigma 2. HOVS LLC, a Delaware limited liability company ("HOVS"), HandsOnFund 4 I LLC, a Nevada limited liability company ("HOF 4"), HOV Capital III, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company ("HOV 3"), each directly own interests in Ex-Sigma. HOVS is a wholly-owned subsidiary of HOV Services Ltd., an Indian limited company ("HOV Services").
  3. Adesi 234 LLC, a Nevada limited liability company ("Adesi"), and HOF 2 LLC, a Nevada limited liability company ("HOF 2"), together own a majority of the equity interests of HOV 3. Mr. Par Chadha may be deemed to control HGM , Ex-Sigma 2, Ex-Sigma, HOVS, HOF 4, HOV 3, Adesi, HOF 2 and HOF 3. Mr. Chadha disclaims beneficial ownership of any shares or other securities of the Issuer owned by any of the above entities, except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.
  4. On April 2, 2018, the reporting person was granted 36,968 restricted stock units pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Director Compensation Policy and 2018 Stock Incentive Plan. The remainder of this award will vest immediately prior to the 2020 annual meeting of the stockholders of Exela Technologies, Inc.
  5. On August 14, 2018, the reporting person was granted 27,222 restricted stock units pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Director Compensation Policy and 2018 Stock Incentive Plan. This award vested in full and such vested restricted stock units settled for shares of Common Stock.
  6. Non-employeedirector equity compensation pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Director Compensation Policy and 2018 Stock Incentive Plan. This award will vest in full immediately prior to the 2020 annual meeting of the stockholders of Exela Technologies, Inc.
  7. Ex Sigma 2 owns 2,669,233 shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock. Each share of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock is convertible into the number of shares of Common Stock equal to the
    Applicable Conversion Rate (as defined in the Issuer's Certificate of Designations, Preferences, Rights and Limitations of Series A Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Certificate of Designation")) in effect as of the date of such conversion. The initial Applicable Conversion Rate is 1.2226 shares of Common Stock for each share of Preferred Stock, which rate will increase following the third anniversary of the date of issue, (x) at the election of the holder, or (y) at the election of the Company from and after the time that the weighted average price of the Common Stock equals or exceeds $24 for at least 5 consecutive days on which trading in the Common Stock generally occurs on the Nasdaq Stock Market. The shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock have no expiration date.

/s/ Par Chadha

06/04/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Exela Technologies Inc. published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 22:07:07 UTC
