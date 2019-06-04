Exela Technologies : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

Form filed by More than One Reporting

Each restricted stock unit represents the right to receive, following vesting, one share of common stock.

Ex-Sigma 2 LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, ("Ex-Sigma 2") directly owns 77,912,500 shares of Common Stock and 2,669,233 shares of Preferred Stock of Exela Technologies, Inc. (the "Issuer"). HandsOn Global Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company ("HGM"), directly owns 1,250,000 shares of Common Stock of the Issuer. HandsOn 3, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company ("HOF 3"), directly owns 46,500 shares of Common Stock of the Issuer. Ex-Sigma LLC ("Ex-Sigma") is the sole equityholder of Ex-Sigma 2. HOVS LLC, a Delaware limited liability company ("HOVS"), HandsOnFund 4 I LLC, a Nevada limited liability company ("HOF 4"), HOV Capital III, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company ("HOV 3"), each directly own interests in Ex-Sigma. HOVS is a wholly-owned subsidiary of HOV Services Ltd., an Indian limited company ("HOV Services").

Adesi 234 LLC, a Nevada limited liability company ("Adesi"), and HOF 2 LLC, a Nevada limited liability company ("HOF 2"), together own a majority of the equity interests of HOV 3. Mr. Par Chadha may be deemed to control HGM , Ex-Sigma 2, Ex-Sigma, HOVS, HOF 4, HOV 3, Adesi, HOF 2 and HOF 3. Mr. Chadha disclaims beneficial ownership of any shares or other securities of the Issuer owned by any of the above entities, except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.

On April 2, 2018, the reporting person was granted 36,968 restricted stock units pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Director Compensation Policy and 2018 Stock Incentive Plan. The remainder of this award will vest immediately prior to the 2020 annual meeting of the stockholders of Exela Technologies, Inc.

On August 14, 2018, the reporting person was granted 27,222 restricted stock units pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Director Compensation Policy and 2018 Stock Incentive Plan. This award vested in full and such vested restricted stock units settled for shares of Common Stock.

Non-employee director equity compensation pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Director Compensation Policy and 2018 Stock Incentive Plan. This award will vest in full immediately prior to the 2020 annual meeting of the stockholders of Exela Technologies, Inc.