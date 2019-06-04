|
Exela Technologies : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
06/04/2019 | 06:08pm EDT
SEC Form 4
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
|
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
|
|
|
OMB APPROVAL
|
|
Washington, D.C. 20549
|
|
|
|
OMB Number:
|
3235-0287
|
|
|
|
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
|
Estimated average burden
|
|
hours per response:
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
|
|
|
|
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
|
|
|
|
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
|
|
CHADHA PAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exela Technologies, Inc.[ XELA ]
|
|
|
|
(Check all applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
X Director
|
|
X 10% Owner
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Officer (give title
|
Other (specify
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
05/31/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Last)
|
|
(First)
|
(Middle)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
below)
|
|
below)
|
|
8550 WEST DESERT INN ROAD, SUITE 102-452
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
|
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Line)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Street)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
|
|
LAS VEGAS
|
NV
|
|
89117
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Form filed by More than One Reporting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Person
|
|
|
|
|
|
(City)
|
|
(State)
|
(Zip)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
|
|
2. Transaction
|
|
|
2A. Deemed
|
|
3.
|
|
|
4. Securities Acquired (A) or
|
|
5. Amount of
|
|
6. Ownership
|
|
7. Nature of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
Execution Date,
|
|
Transaction
|
Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4
|
|
|
Securities
|
|
|
Form: Direct
|
|
Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
if any
|
|
|
Code (Instr.
|
and 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beneficially
|
|
|
(D) or
|
|
|
Beneficial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
8)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owned
|
|
|
Indirect (I)
|
|
Ownership
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Following
|
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
V
|
|
Amount
|
|
(A) or
|
|
Price
|
|
|
Reported
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3 and 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per
|
05/31/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M
|
|
|
40,044
|
|
A
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
78,244
|
|
|
D
|
|
|
share ("Common Stock")
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
79,209,000
|
|
|
I
|
|
See
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Footnotes(2)(3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Title of
|
2.
|
|
3. Transaction
|
3A. Deemed
|
4.
|
|
|
|
|
5. Number of
|
|
6. Date Exercisable and
|
7. Title and Amount of
|
|
|
|
8. Price of
|
|
9. Number of
|
10.
|
|
11. Nature of
|
Derivative
|
Conversion
|
Date
|
Execution Date, if
|
Transaction
|
Derivative
|
|
|
Expiration Date
|
|
Securities Underlying
|
|
|
|
Derivative
|
|
derivative
|
Ownership
|
Indirect Beneficial
|
Security (Instr. 3)
|
or Exercise
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
any
|
|
Code (Instr.
|
Securities
|
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
Derivative Security (Instr. 3
|
|
Security
|
|
Securities
|
Form:
|
Ownership (Instr.
|
|
|
Price of
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
8)
|
|
|
|
|
Acquired (A) or
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 5)
|
|
Beneficially
|
Direct (D)
|
4)
|
|
|
Derivative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disposed of (D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owned
|
|
or Indirect
|
|
|
|
Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Following
|
(I) (Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
|
V
|
(A)
|
|
(D)
|
|
Date
|
|
Expiration
|
Title
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exercisable
|
Date
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restricted Stock
|
(1)
|
|
05/31/2019
|
|
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,322
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
Common
|
12,322
|
|
|
$0
|
|
12,324
|
D
|
|
Unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restricted Stock
|
(1)
|
|
05/31/2019
|
|
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
27,722
|
|
(5)
|
|
|
(5)
|
|
Common
|
27,722
|
|
|
$0
|
|
0
|
|
|
D
|
|
Unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restricted Stock
|
(1)
|
|
06/03/2019
|
|
|
A
|
|
|
|
59,574
|
|
|
|
(6)
|
|
|
(6)
|
|
Common
|
59,574
|
|
|
$0
|
|
59,574
|
D
|
|
Unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Series A
|
(7)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(7)
|
|
|
(7)
|
|
Common
|
3,263,404
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
See
|
Convertible
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,669,233
|
I
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock
|
|
|
|
|
Footnotes(2)(3)(7)
|
Preferred Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Explanation of Responses:
-
Each restricted stock unit represents the right to receive, following vesting, one share of common stock.
-
Ex-Sigma2 LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, ("Ex-Sigma 2") directly owns 77,912,500 shares of Common Stock and 2,669,233 shares of Preferred Stock of Exela Technologies, Inc. (the "Issuer"). HandsOn Global Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company ("HGM"), directly owns 1,250,000 shares of Common Stock of the Issuer. HandsOn 3, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company ("HOF 3"), directly owns 46,500 shares of Common Stock of the Issuer. Ex-Sigma LLC ("Ex-Sigma") is the sole equityholder of Ex-Sigma 2. HOVS LLC, a Delaware limited liability company ("HOVS"), HandsOnFund 4 I LLC, a Nevada limited liability company ("HOF 4"), HOV Capital III, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company ("HOV 3"), each directly own interests in Ex-Sigma. HOVS is a wholly-owned subsidiary of HOV Services Ltd., an Indian limited company ("HOV Services").
-
Adesi 234 LLC, a Nevada limited liability company ("Adesi"), and HOF 2 LLC, a Nevada limited liability company ("HOF 2"), together own a majority of the equity interests of HOV 3. Mr. Par Chadha may be deemed to control HGM , Ex-Sigma 2, Ex-Sigma, HOVS, HOF 4, HOV 3, Adesi, HOF 2 and HOF 3. Mr. Chadha disclaims beneficial ownership of any shares or other securities of the Issuer owned by any of the above entities, except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.
-
On April 2, 2018, the reporting person was granted 36,968 restricted stock units pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Director Compensation Policy and 2018 Stock Incentive Plan. The remainder of this award will vest immediately prior to the 2020 annual meeting of the stockholders of Exela Technologies, Inc.
-
On August 14, 2018, the reporting person was granted 27,222 restricted stock units pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Director Compensation Policy and 2018 Stock Incentive Plan. This award vested in full and such vested restricted stock units settled for shares of Common Stock.
-
Non-employeedirector equity compensation pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Director Compensation Policy and 2018 Stock Incentive Plan. This award will vest in full immediately prior to the 2020 annual meeting of the stockholders of Exela Technologies, Inc.
-
Ex Sigma 2 owns 2,669,233 shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock. Each share of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock is convertible into the number of shares of Common Stock equal to the
Applicable Conversion Rate (as defined in the Issuer's Certificate of Designations, Preferences, Rights and Limitations of Series A Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Certificate of Designation")) in effect as of the date of such conversion. The initial Applicable Conversion Rate is 1.2226 shares of Common Stock for each share of Preferred Stock, which rate will increase following the third anniversary of the date of issue, (x) at the election of the holder, or (y) at the election of the Company from and after the time that the weighted average price of the Common Stock equals or exceeds $24 for at least 5 consecutive days on which trading in the Common Stock generally occurs on the Nasdaq Stock Market. The shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock have no expiration date.
|
/s/ Par Chadha
|
06/04/2019
|
|
|
|
** Signature of Reporting Person
|
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
-
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
|
|