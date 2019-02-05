Log in
Exercise of Call Option

02/05/2019 | 06:00am EST

To the bondholders in:

ISIN: DK0030405774 - GG Amager Strandvej Holding ApS / 6 % first lien EUR 30,6 mio. bonds 2017/2019

ISIN: DK0030405857 - GG Amager Strandvej Holding ApS / 12 % second lien EUR 11,0 mio. bonds 2017/2019

                                                                                              Copenhagen, 5 February 2019

Exercise of Call Option

Nordic Trustee A/S (the “Bond Trustee”) acts as bond trustee for the Bondholders in the above mentioned bond issues (the “Bond Issues”) where GG Amager Strandvej Holding ApS is the issuer (the “Issuer”). All capitalized terms used herein shall have the meaning assigned to them in the bond terms originally dated 27 December 2017 (the “Bond Terms”) and as amended from time to time.

The Issuer has, in a letter to the Bond Trustee on 5 February 2019, notified that the Issuer will exercise the Call Option in accordance with clause 10.2 (Voluntary early redemption - Call Option) of the Bond Terms to redeem the complete Bonds.

The payment will be carried out as follows:

Redemption price:                 100% of the outstanding Bonds, plus accrued interest on the redeemed amounts up to the Settlement Date.
Record Date:                         19 February 2019.
Settlement Date:                   20 February 2019.

Redemption amounts:           
- DK0030405774:                  Outstanding Bonds:     EUR 30,600,000.00
                                              Accrued interest:         EUR      260,100.00

- DK0030405857:                  Outstanding Bonds:     EUR 11,000,000.00
                                              Accrued interest:         EUR   1,581,800.00

Yours sincerely
Nordic Trustee A/S

Attachment

GG logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
