Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exeter International Airport : Sunflower assistance grows

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 06:58am EDT

Sunflower assistance scheme grows at Exeter Airport

A special assistance scheme introduced at Exeter Airport this year has already helped hundreds of passengers with hidden disabilities.

Sunflower lanyards are a discreet signal to staff that wearers have hidden disabilities or conditions such as a hearing or sight impairment, dementia or autism, and may require additional support.

Passengers wearing them indicate to the airport team that they may require help with check-in and security, being talked through what to expect as they travel through the airport and potential assistance with reading signs and departure boards.

Exeter Airport provides assistance to more than 20,000 passengers a year and says hundreds of passengers have already made use of the new sunflower lanyards.

Customer Services Manager Leah Byrne said: 'Some disabilities are not immediately obvious and the sunflower lanyards are a great way of bringing to our attention passengers or visitors to the airport who need a little extra assistance.

'We joined the nationally recognised sunflower scheme this year and had previously operated with our own version of the lanyard. Our staff have been on disability awareness training but this system makes it easier to identify passengers with a condition that may need additional services or awareness.'

Airport managing director Matt Roach added: 'Our goal is to deliver outstanding customer service and make everyone's experience of Exeter Airport as comfortable and positive as possible. The lanyard scheme makes a real difference to people's confidence and we're delighted to see so many passengers making use of it.'

Exeter Airport recently received the highest possible rating for disability access, having been judged 'very good' in an independent annual survey by the Civil Aviation Authority.

To achieve a 'very good' classification, airports must provide high quality support on the day of travel as well as keeping in regular contact and consultation with its users.

Exeter Airport includes a quiet room for passengers who find it difficult to deal with an unfamiliar or overwhelming environment, and passengers on the autistic spectrum may book a familiarisation tour tailored to their needs before their flight.

Disclaimer

Exeter International Airport Limited published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 10:57:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:13aCOPA COGECA : New leadership for the European fruit and vegetable sector producers
PU
07:11aMARQUARD & BAHLS : Transaction completed – Marquard & Bahls sells United Bulk Terminals Davant Facility
PU
07:05aMag Instrument Offers Innovative New Bundles of Products to Support Breast Cancer Awareness
SE
07:05aFannie Hillman + Associates Expands Central Florida Legacy
SE
07:05aSusan G. Komen North Jersey Honors Arthur E. Imperatore with Inaugural Community Impact Award
SE
07:03aBoss of Waitrose to quit, ahead of John Lewis Partnership restructuring
RE
07:03aGrowth of Truck-as-a-Service Market to Be Impacted by the Adoption of Blockchain in Trucking | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1POSTNL : POSTNL : One strong nationwide postal network for the Netherlands
2Major U.S. investors have billions at risk in Chinese stocks
3WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
4BIOTAGE AB : BIOTAGE : Erika Söderberg Johnson leaves Biotage
5AEGON N.V. : "Built on lie" funds face tougher rules starting in 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group