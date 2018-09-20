Exicure Announces Positive Phase 1 Results for its Lead Immuno-Oncology Asset

-- First in human results demonstrate potent immune system activation with no serious adverse events or dose limiting toxicity --

Exicure, Inc. (OTCQB:XCUR), the pioneer in gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs utilizing three-dimensional spherical nucleic acid (SNA™) constructs, announced today Phase 1 results for AST-008, an SNA consisting of toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonists designed for immuno-oncology applications.

“Phase 1 results for AST-008 demonstrated our desired highly potent immune system activation without serious adverse events or dose limiting toxicity. We believe this molecule could lead to better combination therapies for patients with cancer and, to that end, we expect to initiate a Phase 1b/2 trial in patients before year end,” said Dr. David Giljohann, Chief Executive Officer of Exicure. “These data support the potential of our SNA platform for immuno-oncology and set the stage for ongoing development of the SNA platform into indications well beyond cancer.”

Exicure’s Phase 1 Trial Results

The Phase 1 trial of AST-008 was a single ascending subcutaneous dose trial comprised of 16 healthy volunteers. AST-008 was shown to be safe and tolerable in all subjects, with no serious adverse events and no dose limiting toxicity. AST-008 was well tolerated and all AST-008-related adverse events were of short duration, reversible and consistent with TLR9 activation.

In addition to the principle safety and tolerability endpoint, the trial screened for levels of select cytokines and markers of immune cell activation. AST-008 was shown to elicit high levels of certain cytokines as well as activate important effector cells of the immune system including T cells and natural killer cells, the main drivers of anti-tumor response.

For the four subjects receiving the trial’s top dose of about 20 µg/kg of AST-008, initial analyses suggest that the average fold-increase above baseline for these cytokines is approximately as follows: IFN-gamma: 3 fold; IL-6: 57 fold; IL-12: 2 fold; IP-10: 32 fold; and MCP-1: 4 fold. At this dose, AST-008 also elicited 9.5 fold and 3.5 fold increases in the fraction of activated T cells and natural killer cells, respectively, compared to baseline.

Exicure’s Planned Phase 1b/2 Patient Trial

Exicure intends to begin an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial of intra-tumorally dosed AST-008 in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor before year end. The trial will begin with an AST-008 dose finding Phase 1b stage, followed by a Phase 2 expansion stage. In the Phase 1b, Exicure will enroll patients with superficial injectable tumors and will prioritize those with Merkel cell carcinoma, cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma, and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. Preliminary data from the Phase 1b stage are expected in late 2019.

Historical TLR9 Agonist Healthy Volunteer Data

In 2015, Mologen AG published results (European Journal of Cancer, 2015, volume 51, supplement 1, page S12) from a healthy volunteer trial. In a single cohort, 13 subjects each received one 60 mg dose (equivalent to 923 µg/kg for a 65 kg subject) of lefitolimod subcutaneously. On average, across the cohort, there was a 7 fold-increase in IP-10 expression above baseline. No cell activation data were reported. Lefitolimod is currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial.

In 2004, Coley Pharmaceutical Group (now Pfizer, Inc.) published results (Journal of Immunotherapy, 2004, Volume 27, pages 460–471) from a single ascending dose healthy volunteer trial. In that trial, their TLR9 agonist, PF-03512676, was administered subcutaneously to six subjects per dose level. For the 20 µg/kg dose level, the average fold-increase above baseline for these cytokines is as follows: IFN-gamma: no change from baseline; IL-6: 8 fold; IL-12: no change from baseline; IP-10: 9 fold; and MCP-1: 3 fold.

About Exicure, Inc.

Exicure, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new class of immunomodulatory and gene regulating drugs against validated targets. Exicure's proprietary 3-dimensional, spherical nucleic acid spherical nucleic acid (SNA™) architecture is designed to unlock the potential of therapeutic oligonucleotides in a wide range of cells and tissues. Exicure's lead programs address inflammatory diseases, genetic disorders and oncology. Exicure is based outside of Chicago, IL. www.exicuretx.com

