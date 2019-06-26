Exicure Announces Preclinical Data Supporting Development of SNA Technology in the Central Nervous System

Conference call scheduled for 8:00 am ET on June 27, 2019

Exicure, Inc. (OTCQB: XCUR), a pioneer in gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs utilizing spherical nucleic acid (SNA™) constructs, today announced data from a preclinical study evaluating the biodistribution of SNAs in the non-human primate central nervous system.

In Exicure’s foundational study, 7mg of radio-labeled SNAs were injected intrathecally into cynomolgus monkeys. The biodistribution of the SNAs was followed for 14 days by PET/CT scans. SNAs were observed throughout the entire brain and were found both in the brain stem as well as inside the brain. High content of SNA was observed in all 46 regions of the brain examined. These key data indicate that the SNA platform may be well-suited for development of new therapeutics directed towards diseases of the central nervous system.

“We were pleased to observe that SNAs distribute throughout the entire brain following intrathecal injection,” said David Giljohann, Ph.D., Exicure’s chief executive officer. “We now have important data supporting an ability to tackle, with our SNA technology, diseases such as Friedreich’s ataxia, ALS, Huntington’s disease and other central nervous system diseases. The CNS is a promising new therapeutic area for Exicure and one where we believe our SNA technology may have advantages over existing nucleic acid approaches. Based on these results, we look forward to building a new therapeutic area focused on neurology and anticipate announcing our first clinical targets in neurological conditions by the end of 2019.”

About Exicure, Inc.

Exicure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid, or SNA technology. We believe Exicure's proprietary SNA architecture has distinct chemical and biological properties that may provide advantages over other nucleic acid therapeutics and may have therapeutic potential to target diseases not typically addressed with other nucleic acid therapeutics. Exicure's lead program is in a Phase1b/2 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. Exicure is based outside of Chicago, IL. www.exicuretx.com

