Exicure to Present at SMi's RNA Therapeutics 2019 Conference

Exicure, Inc. (OTCQB:XCUR), the pioneer in gene regulatory and
immunotherapeutic drugs utilizing spherical nucleic acid (SNA™)
constructs, announced today that its CEO, Dr. David Giljohann, will
present at SMi’s RNA Therapeutics 2019 Conference being held February
20-21, 2019 at the Copthorne Tara Hotel in London, UK. Dr. Giljohann’s
presentation titled “Spherical Nucleic Acids: Clinical Progress” will
occur on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 9:10 am GMT.
About Exicure, Inc.
Exicure, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new
class of immunomodulatory and gene regulating drugs against validated
targets. Exicure's proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA™)
architecture is designed to unlock the potential of therapeutic
oligonucleotides in a wide range of cells and tissues. Exicure's lead
programs address inflammatory diseases, genetic disorders and oncology.
Exicure is based outside of Chicago, IL. www.exicuretx.com
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements (including within
the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act
of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act
of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company’s technology,
potential therapies and other matters. Forward-looking statements
generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend
upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as
“may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,”
“look forward,” and other similar expressions among others. Statements
that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions
that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of
future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those
contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various
factors, including, without limitation: unexpected costs, charges or
expenses that reduce cash runway; that Exicure’s pre-clinical programs
do not advance into the clinic or result in approved products on a
timely or cost effective basis or at all; the cost, timing and results
of clinical trials; that many drug candidates that have completed Phase
1 trials do not become approved drugs on a timely or cost effective
basis or at all; possible safety and efficacy concerns; regulatory
developments; and the ability of Exicure to protect its intellectual
property rights. Exicure’s pipeline programs are in various stages of
pre-clinical and clinical development, and the process by which such
pre-clinical or clinical therapeutic candidates could potentially lead
to an approved therapeutic is long and subject to significant risks and
uncertainties. Risks facing the Company and its programs are set forth
in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable
law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any
forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190218005057/en/