Existing Home Sales Expected to Rise -- Data Week Ahead

02/15/2019 | 02:12pm EST

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The partial government shutdown ended Jan. 25. The Bureau of Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau have published a revised schedule of some economic releases. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   1000  Housing Mkt Index           Feb       59     (8)    58 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Feb 16    230K   (7)    239K 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy           Feb       13     (7)    17 
          0830  Durable Goods Orders*       Dec      +1.5%   (19)  +0.7%** 
          0945  Markit Flash Mfg PMI        Feb       54.2   (3)    54.9*** 
          0945  Markit Flash Services PMI   Feb       N/A           54.2*** 
          1000  Existing Home Sales         Jan       5.10M  (13)   4.99M 
                  -- percent change         Jan      +2.2%         -6.4% 
          1000  Leading Index               Jan      +0.1%   (10)  -0.1% 
 
 
*Originally scheduled to publish Jan. 25, 2019 
**Revised Figure 
***End-Jan Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

