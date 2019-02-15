Existing Home Sales Expected to Rise -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The partial government shutdown ended Jan. 25. The Bureau of Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau have published a revised schedule of some economic releases.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 1000 Housing Mkt Index Feb 59 (8) 58 Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Feb 16 230K (7) 239K 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Feb 13 (7) 17 0830 Durable Goods Orders* Dec +1.5% (19) +0.7%** 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Feb 54.2 (3) 54.9*** 0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Feb N/A 54.2*** 1000 Existing Home Sales Jan 5.10M (13) 4.99M -- percent change Jan +2.2% -6.4% 1000 Leading Index Jan +0.1% (10) -0.1% *Originally scheduled to publish Jan. 25, 2019 **Revised Figure ***End-Jan Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com