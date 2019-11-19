Existing Home Sales Expected to Rise -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Nov 16 217K (16) 225K 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Nov 5.0 (12) 5.6 1000 Existing Home Sales Oct 5.46M (23) 5.38M -- percent change Oct +1.5% -2.2% 1000 Leading Index Oct -0.2% (15) -0.1% Friday 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Nov 51.4 (4) 51.3* 0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Nov 51.0 (3) 50.6* 1000 Consumer Sentiment Nov 95.5 (17) 95.7** (Final) 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Nov -2 (3) -3 Composite Index *End-Oct Reading **Nov Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com