News : Commodities
Existing Home Sales Expected to Rise -- Data Week Ahead

11/19/2019 | 10:15am EST

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Nov 16    217K   (16)   225K 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy           Nov       5.0    (12)   5.6 
          1000  Existing Home Sales         Oct       5.46M  (23)   5.38M 
                  -- percent change         Oct      +1.5%         -2.2% 
          1000  Leading Index               Oct      -0.2%   (15)   -0.1% 
Friday    0945  Markit Flash Mfg PMI        Nov       51.4   (4)     51.3* 
          0945  Markit Flash Services PMI   Nov       51.0   (3)     50.6* 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Nov       95.5   (17)    95.7** 
                  (Final) 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy     Nov      -2      (3)    -3 
                  Composite Index 
 
*End-Oct Reading 
**Nov Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

