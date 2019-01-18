Log in
Existing Home Sales Seen Down -- Data Week Ahead

01/18/2019 | 02:15pm EST

(Editor's Note: The government shutdown could delay the release of some indicators.)

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   1000  Existing Home Sales         Dec       5.25M  (14)   5.32M 
                  -- percent change         Dec      -1.3%         +1.9% 
Wednesday 1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy        Jan       N/A          -8 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Jan 19    220K   (8)    213K 
          0945  Markit Flash Mfg PMI        Jan       53.5   (3)    53.8** 
          0945  Markit Flash Services PMI   Jan       N/A           54.4** 
          1000  Leading Index               Dec      -0.1%   (9)   +0.2% 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy     Jan       N/A           3 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0830  Durable Goods Orders*       Dec      +1.0%   (9)   +0.8% 
          1000  New Home Sales*             Dec       570K   (4)    544K*** 
                  -- percent change*        Dec      +4.8%         -8.9%*** 
 
*Could be delayed due to government shutdown 
**End-Dec Reading 
***Oct. Reading (Nov. unavailable due to partial government shutdown) 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

