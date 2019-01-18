Existing Home Sales Seen Down -- Data Week Ahead

(Editor's Note: The government shutdown could delay the release of some indicators.)

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 1000 Existing Home Sales Dec 5.25M (14) 5.32M -- percent change Dec -1.3% +1.9% Wednesday 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Jan N/A -8 Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jan 19 220K (8) 213K 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Jan 53.5 (3) 53.8** 0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Jan N/A 54.4** 1000 Leading Index Dec -0.1% (9) +0.2% 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Jan N/A 3 Composite Index Friday 0830 Durable Goods Orders* Dec +1.0% (9) +0.8% 1000 New Home Sales* Dec 570K (4) 544K*** -- percent change* Dec +4.8% -8.9%*** *Could be delayed due to government shutdown **End-Dec Reading ***Oct. Reading (Nov. unavailable due to partial government shutdown) (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com