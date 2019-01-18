Existing Home Sales Seen Down -- Data Week Ahead

(Editor's Note: The government shutdown could delay the release of some indicators.)
The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 1000 Existing Home Sales Dec 5.25M (14) 5.32M
-- percent change Dec -1.3% +1.9%
Wednesday 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Jan N/A -8
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jan 19 220K (8) 213K
0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Jan 53.5 (3) 53.8**
0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Jan N/A 54.4**
1000 Leading Index Dec -0.1% (9) +0.2%
1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Jan N/A 3
Composite Index
Friday 0830 Durable Goods Orders* Dec +1.0% (9) +0.8%
1000 New Home Sales* Dec 570K (4) 544K***
-- percent change* Dec +4.8% -8.9%***
*Could be delayed due to government shutdown
**End-Dec Reading
***Oct. Reading (Nov. unavailable due to partial government shutdown)
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
