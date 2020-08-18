Log in
Existing Home Sales Seen Rising -- Data Week Ahead

08/18/2020 | 10:15am EDT

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Aug 15    923K   (14)   963K 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy           Aug       20.0   (10)   24.1 
          1000  Leading Index               Jul      +1.1%   (9)   +2.0% 
Friday    0945  Markit Flash Mfg PMI        Aug       51.5   (5)    50.9* 
          0945  Markit Flash Services PMI   Aug       51.0   (5)    50.0* 
          1000  Existing Home Sales         Jul       5.39M  (18)   4.72M 
                  -- percent change         Jul      +14.2%         +20.7% 
 
*End-July Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

