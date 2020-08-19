Existing Home Sales Seen Rising -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 15 923K (14) 963K 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Aug 20.0 (10) 24.1 1000 Leading Index Jul +1.1% (9) +2.0% Friday 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Aug 51.5 (5) 50.9* 0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Aug 51.0 (5) 50.0* 1000 Existing Home Sales Jul 5.39M (18) 4.72M -- percent change Jul +14.2% +20.7% *End-July Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

