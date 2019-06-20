Existing Home Sales Seen Up -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Friday 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Jun 50.2 (4) 50.5* 0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Jun 50.9 (4) 50.9* 1000 Existing Home Sales May 5.25M (22) 5.19M -- percent change May +1.2% -0.4% *End-May Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

