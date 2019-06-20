Log in
Existing Home Sales Seen Up -- Data Week Ahead

06/20/2019 | 10:15am EDT

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Friday    0945  Markit Flash Mfg PMI        Jun       50.2   (4)    50.5* 
          0945  Markit Flash Services PMI   Jun       50.9   (4)    50.9* 
          1000  Existing Home Sales         May       5.25M  (22)   5.19M 
                  -- percent change         May      +1.2%         -0.4% 
 
*End-May Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

