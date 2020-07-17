Log in
Existing and New Home Sales Seen Rising -- Data Week Ahead

07/17/2020 | 02:21pm EDT

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Wednesday 1000  Existing Home Sales         Jun       4.55   (12)   3.91M 
                  -- percent change         Jun      +16.4%        -9.7% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims             Jul 18     1300K  (7)    1300K 
          1000  Leading Index               Jun      +2.4%   (8)   +2.8% 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy     Jul       N/A           1 
                Composite Index 
Friday    0945  Markit Flash Mfg PMI        Jul       52.0   (5)    49.8* 
          0945  Markit Flash Services PMI   Jul       50.5   (5)    47.9* 
          1000  New Home Sales              Jun       700K   (12)   676K 
                  -- percent change         Jun      +3.6%         +16.6% 
 
*End-June Reading 
 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

