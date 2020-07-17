Existing and New Home Sales Seen Rising -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Wednesday 1000 Existing Home Sales Jun 4.55 (12) 3.91M -- percent change Jun +16.4% -9.7% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jul 18 1300K (7) 1300K 1000 Leading Index Jun +2.4% (8) +2.8% 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Jul N/A 1 Composite Index Friday 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Jul 52.0 (5) 49.8* 0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Jul 50.5 (5) 47.9* 1000 New Home Sales Jun 700K (12) 676K -- percent change Jun +3.6% +16.6% *End-June Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com