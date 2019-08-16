Existing and New Home Sales Seen Up in July -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Wednesday 1000 Existing Home Sales Jul 5.39M (13) 5.27M -- percent change Jul +2.3% -1.7% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 17 220K (7) 220K 0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Aug 50.0 (3) 50.4* 0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Aug 52.7 (3) 53.0* 1000 Leading Index Jul +0.2% (9) -0.3% 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Aug N/A -1 Composite Index Friday 1000 New Home Sales Jul 650K (13) 646K -- percent change Jul +0.6% +7.0% *End-July Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com