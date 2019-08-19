Existing and New Home Sales Seen Up in July -- Data Week Ahead -- Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Wednesday 1000 Existing Home Sales Jul 5.39M (22) 5.27M
-- percent change Jul +2.3% -1.7%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 17 217K (15) 220K
0945 Markit Flash Mfg PMI Aug 50.3 (4) 50.4*
0945 Markit Flash Services PMI Aug 52.6 (4) 53.0*
1000 Leading Index Jul +0.3% (14) -0.3%
1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Aug N/A -1
Composite Index
Friday 1000 New Home Sales Jul 650K (22) 646K
-- percent change Jul +0.6% +7.0%
*End-July Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
