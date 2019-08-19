Log in
Existing and New Home Sales Seen Up in July -- Data Week Ahead -- Update

08/19/2019 | 02:09pm EDT

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Wednesday 1000  Existing Home Sales         Jul       5.39M  (22)   5.27M 
                  -- percent change         Jul      +2.3%         -1.7% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Aug 17    217K   (15)   220K 
          0945  Markit Flash Mfg PMI        Aug       50.3   (4)    50.4* 
          0945  Markit Flash Services PMI   Aug       52.6   (4)    53.0* 
          1000  Leading Index               Jul      +0.3%   (14)  -0.3% 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy     Aug       N/A          -1 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    1000  New Home Sales              Jul       650K   (22)   646K 
                  -- percent change         Jul      +0.6%         +7.0% 
 
*End-July Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

