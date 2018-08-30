Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Exoskeleton Robots - Global Market Outlook to 2026 featuring Rex Bionics, WeWalk Robotics, Cyberdyne, AlterG. Hocoma, Parker Hannifin, and more - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 03:20pm EDT

The "Exoskeleton Robots - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increasing demand from healthcare industry for robotic rehabilitation and technology advancements in robotics are some of the key factors propelling the market growth.

However, high buying price of mechanical exoskeletons and strict governmental regulations are hindering the growth of the market.

By geography, North America is anticipated to dominate the market due to huge demand from healthcare and military applications.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market owing to rising expenditure on healthcare and awareness about industrial robotics in manufacturing area.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5 Global Exoskeleton Robots Market, By Mobility Type

6 Global Exoskeleton Robots Market, By Product Function

7 Global Exoskeleton Robots Market, By Power Technology

8 Global Exoskeleton Robots Market, By End-User

9 Global Exoskeleton Robots Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

  • Rex Bionics PLC
  • ReWalk Robotics
  • Cyberdyne Inc.
  • AlterG Inc.
  • Hocoma
  • Interactive Motion Technologies
  • Parker Hannifin Corporation
  • Toyota Motor Corporation
  • Ekso Bionics
  • Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. Ltd.
  • Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
  • Panasonic
  • LockHeed Martin
  • Sarcos Robotics
  • Bionik Laboratories Corp.
  • Myomo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jt3q3l/exoskeleton?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:07pMERCK AND : FDA Approves Merck’s DELSTRIGO™ (doravirine / lamivudine / tenofovir disoproxil fumarate), a Once-Daily Fixed-Dose Combination Tablet as a Complete Regimen and PIFELTRO™ (doravirine), an NNRTI, Both for the Treatment of HIV-1 in Appropriate Patients
BU
10:07p"Rotor Of Motor, Motor And Pump Device" in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20180233976)
AQ
10:07pWAL MART STORES : Walmart to Open E-Commerce Fulfillment Center in Bullitt County
PU
10:07pSCANA CORPORATION : Declares Dividend on Common Stock for Third Quarter 2018
PR
10:07pLULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results
BU
10:07pCrinetics Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
GL
10:06pSYNOPSYS : to Present at 2018 Citi Global Technology Conference
PR
10:06pMEI PHARMA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
10:06pPIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY : Declares Dividend on Common Shares
BU
10:06pGOPRO : Appoints Jim Lanzone to Board of Directors
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump and Trudeau upbeat about prospects for NAFTA deal by Friday
2Drones and stakeouts - how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Trump Hammers Google Again, but Signals Against Regulation
4SOY : Chinese soy buyers leave U.S. exporters show empty handed
5STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : MTN Shares Plunge After CBN Sanction Over $8.13 Billion Repatriation

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.