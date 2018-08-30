Exoskeleton Robots - Global Market Outlook to 2026 featuring Rex Bionics, WeWalk Robotics, Cyberdyne, AlterG. Hocoma, Parker Hannifin, and more - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Exoskeleton
Robots - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Increasing demand from healthcare industry for robotic rehabilitation
and technology advancements in robotics are some of the key factors
propelling the market growth.
However, high buying price of mechanical exoskeletons and strict
governmental regulations are hindering the growth of the market.
By geography, North America is anticipated to dominate the market due to
huge demand from healthcare and military applications.
Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market owing to rising expenditure
on healthcare and awareness about industrial robotics in manufacturing
area.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 Global Exoskeleton Robots Market, By Mobility Type
6 Global Exoskeleton Robots Market, By Product Function
7 Global Exoskeleton Robots Market, By Power Technology
8 Global Exoskeleton Robots Market, By End-User
9 Global Exoskeleton Robots Market, By Geography
10 Key Developments
11 Company Profiling
-
Rex Bionics PLC
-
ReWalk Robotics
-
Cyberdyne Inc.
-
AlterG Inc.
-
Hocoma
-
Interactive Motion Technologies
-
Parker Hannifin Corporation
-
Toyota Motor Corporation
-
Ekso Bionics
-
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. Ltd.
-
Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
-
Panasonic
-
LockHeed Martin
-
Sarcos Robotics
-
Bionik Laboratories Corp.
-
Myomo
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jt3q3l/exoskeleton?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005773/en/