Expanded IG Compliance Now Achievable with File Share Connectors for FileTrail GPS™

01/22/2019 | 11:01am EST

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FileTrail, a leader in next-generation information governance and records management software, announces the launch of file share connectors for its FileTrail GPS™, Governance Policy Suite. File share connectors for GPS further advance information governance compliance by expanding the management of files to include organized and unorganized data contained in all file shares within a law firm’s network.

FileTrail GPS improves the implementation of both internal IG policies and outside counsel guidelines by managing retention policies across all repositories within firms’ ecosystems and automating their review cycles to achieve auditable, defensible disposition. With the addition of file share connectors, firms can now organize and manage both structured and unstructured data to further extend their IG efforts, gaining a more comprehensive solution and reducing risk. Other recent GPS updates include improved processes and reduce costs associated with lateral moves and records transfers to clients.

“Since its introduction a year ago, FileTrail GPS has become the premier solution for law firms seeking a more integrative approach to complete information management,” says FileTrail CEO Darrell Mervau. “Firms are looking for a more modern and holistic IG solution, and GPS provides that with its ability to apply both internal policy and OCGs across multiple data platforms, along with its automated retention and disposition and its advanced matter mobility tools.”

Several large, prominent firms including Foley & Lardner; Shook, Hardy & Bacon; Davis Wright Tremaine; and Hogan Lovells have recently selected FileTrail both for its modern RM system and for FileTrail GPS to advance their commitments to IG. These and other progressive firms are choosing GPS to move their information management and governance efforts forward with an automated, comprehensive solution.

FileTrail will demonstrate its new file share connectors and other features of its popular GPS product, along with its industry-leading RM platform, at Legaltech New York, January 29-31, 2019, at the New York Hilton Midtown. Hilton New York. Attendees can visit FileTrail in the exhibit hall at booth #509.

About FileTrail
FileTrail is reshaping the information risk management landscape, enabling firms to meet urgent client demands, pass audits and address new compliance rules with a modern approach to records management and information governance. FileTrail centralizes, simplifies and automates the IG life cycle, including policy management, document review and disposition — integrating across physical records and electronic repositories — so firms can address OCGs, lateral intake, matter mobility and client audit response. It’s time to move beyond records management, and FileTrail is leading the way. For more information about FileTrail’s records management and information governance software, visit www.filetrail.com.           

Media Contact
Vicki LaBrosse
Edge Legal Marketing
651-552-7753
vlabrosse@edgelegalmarketing.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
