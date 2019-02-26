Expanding Its Cyber Security Consulting Strength, Crypsis Grows Its New York and Austin Locations

In response to accelerating demand for its cyber security services, The
Crypsis Group announced today that it is expanding its offices in New
York City and Austin and adding key leadership personnel in both
locations.
The company, which was founded four years ago to address the growing
need for specialized expertise in managing digital security risks and
responding to cyber-attacks, has cyber security experts located at its
Washington-area headquarters as well as across five other locations
nationally.
The expansion of The Crypsis Group’s Austin location includes the hiring
of director Billy Evans Jr., an expert in computer forensics and digital
evidence analysis with more than 25 years of service in the U.S.
military. Evans was certified by the Department of Defense as a
cybercrime investigator and has worked as a special agent with the U.S.
Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI), with top secret
security clearances, managing and overseeing complex cyber incident
response actions and investigations.
Evans has also served as a leader of the Air Force premier cyber flight,
a multiagency task force including the FBI and the National Security
Agency, where he directed a team of 60 people handling cyber operations
and investigations, including an insider threat program.
In the New York City office, Stephen Ramey was hired as a director to
lead investigations and consult with clients involving information
security events. As a frequent speaker on data security and privacy at
legal, industry, and academic conferences, Ramey delivers relevant
content involving trends, attackers’ tactics, and investigative
methodology to his audiences. He joins Crypsis after having led Ernst &
Young’s global incident coordination for digital forensics and incident
response. Ramey managed fast moving, global teams for investigating data
breaches, systems misconfigurations, and phishing campaigns.
Previously, Ramey was a partner at the artificial intelligence
technology consulting firm Vista Analytics, where he built and led its
digital forensics practice and served as an advisor to its client on
that and on data privacy and artificial intelligence technologies.
Earlier in his career, he was director of digital forensics at Navigant
Consulting. He started his career with Deloitte.
“The addition of these highly acclaimed specialists to help lead our
Austin and New York offices is further evidence of The Crypsis Group’s
determination to respond to the growing need for cyber security
expertise by building the most qualified and accomplished team anywhere
– and to strengthen our presence from coast to coast,” said Crypsis CEO
Bret Padres.
In addition to Austin, New York City, and its headquarters in McLean,
Virginia, The Crypsis Group has offices in Los Angeles and Chicago.
About The Crypsis Group
The Crypsis Group is a cyber security advisory firm providing a full
spectrum of services – ranging from incident response to digital
investigations – for a growing list of clients ranging in size from
small enterprises to Fortune 50 corporations. Leveraging their extensive
knowledge of how cyber criminals operate, Crypsis consultants work with
clients to identify, contain, and eradicate threats, as well as bolster
their network defenses and lower the risk of security breaches to their
business operations and reputations. In addition to its McLean, Virginia
headquarters, the firm has offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin, and
New York City.
