Expanding Its Cyber Security Consulting Strength, Crypsis Grows Its New York and Austin Locations

In response to accelerating demand for its cyber security services, The Crypsis Group announced today that it is expanding its offices in New York City and Austin and adding key leadership personnel in both locations.

The company, which was founded four years ago to address the growing need for specialized expertise in managing digital security risks and responding to cyber-attacks, has cyber security experts located at its Washington-area headquarters as well as across five other locations nationally.

The expansion of The Crypsis Group’s Austin location includes the hiring of director Billy Evans Jr., an expert in computer forensics and digital evidence analysis with more than 25 years of service in the U.S. military. Evans was certified by the Department of Defense as a cybercrime investigator and has worked as a special agent with the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI), with top secret security clearances, managing and overseeing complex cyber incident response actions and investigations.

Evans has also served as a leader of the Air Force premier cyber flight, a multiagency task force including the FBI and the National Security Agency, where he directed a team of 60 people handling cyber operations and investigations, including an insider threat program.

In the New York City office, Stephen Ramey was hired as a director to lead investigations and consult with clients involving information security events. As a frequent speaker on data security and privacy at legal, industry, and academic conferences, Ramey delivers relevant content involving trends, attackers’ tactics, and investigative methodology to his audiences. He joins Crypsis after having led Ernst & Young’s global incident coordination for digital forensics and incident response. Ramey managed fast moving, global teams for investigating data breaches, systems misconfigurations, and phishing campaigns.

Previously, Ramey was a partner at the artificial intelligence technology consulting firm Vista Analytics, where he built and led its digital forensics practice and served as an advisor to its client on that and on data privacy and artificial intelligence technologies. Earlier in his career, he was director of digital forensics at Navigant Consulting. He started his career with Deloitte.

“The addition of these highly acclaimed specialists to help lead our Austin and New York offices is further evidence of The Crypsis Group’s determination to respond to the growing need for cyber security expertise by building the most qualified and accomplished team anywhere – and to strengthen our presence from coast to coast,” said Crypsis CEO Bret Padres.

In addition to Austin, New York City, and its headquarters in McLean, Virginia, The Crypsis Group has offices in Los Angeles and Chicago.

About The Crypsis Group

The Crypsis Group is a cyber security advisory firm providing a full spectrum of services – ranging from incident response to digital investigations – for a growing list of clients ranging in size from small enterprises to Fortune 50 corporations. Leveraging their extensive knowledge of how cyber criminals operate, Crypsis consultants work with clients to identify, contain, and eradicate threats, as well as bolster their network defenses and lower the risk of security breaches to their business operations and reputations. In addition to its McLean, Virginia headquarters, the firm has offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin, and New York City.

