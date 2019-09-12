Expanding Reach Across US, Three New Members Join the National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions welcomes the addition of three new members: the Alabama Employer Health Consortium, the Connecticut Business Group on Health and the NH Purchasers Group on Health. National Alliance members represent more than 12,000 employers/purchasers and 45 million Americans, spending over $300 billion annually on healthcare. These organization serve as leaders in their cities, counties, states and regions and are involved in education and networking, community collaboration, quality improvement and public reporting efforts.

"Given our nation's ongoing healthcare challenges, the need for coalition and purchaser leadership has never been greater and we welcome these new organizations and the expanded reach of our efforts into additional cities and states," said Michael Thompson, National Alliance president and CEO. "Mobilizing the collective purchaser voice is critical to sustainable health reform that drives innovation, better health, wellbeing and value. Coalitions across the country are a critical catalyst for these efforts."

The Alabama Employer Health Consortium (AEHC) is an employer-led non-profit organization established in 2018 by three cornerstone member companies: Regions Financial, Austal USA and McWane, Inc. to improve healthcare in Alabama. AEHC provides a forum for employers to share best practices with one another and get better results. The organization serves as the Regional Leader for Alabama for The Leapfrog Group and is involved in other healthcare quality and legislative efforts at both a state and national level

"Alabama employers are tired of sitting in silos and simply taking the healthcare options they are given," said Michael Howard, President & CEO, Alabama Employer Health Consortium. "Our leading employers have launched a collaborative movement that will transform healthcare in Alabama for decades to come and we look forward to participating in this effort at a broader level through our membership in the National Alliance."

The Connecticut Business Group on Health (CTBGH) is an advocacy group working to leverage the purchasing power of employers to make an impact on the quality and cost of delivery of healthcare in Connecticut. CTBGH works with organizations including the Connecticut Choosing Wisely® Collaborative, the Moving to Value Alliance, The Leapfrog Group and the Northeast Business Group on Health.

"At CTBGH we partner with employers, insurance companies, healthcare providers and policy makers to create a more transparent, quality outcome focused healthcare delivery system to improve the health and wellness of Connecticut residents," said Nancy Martone, vice president and chief administrative officer, Hospital for Special Care and CTBGH board president. "Our membership with the National Alliance augments our advocacy by elevating our voice and enhancing our influence on the delivery of healthcare in Connecticut and nationwide. We look forward to the opportunities this new partnership brings."

A collaboration of New Hampshire's three largest public healthcare purchasers, the NH Purchasers Group on Health represents approximately 75,000 covered individuals and almost $750 million in annual healthcare expenditures. The NH Purchasers Group on Health is focused on pharmacy benefits management transparency, managing hospital consolidations, value-based payments required by third party administrators, and reporting score card development for The Leapfrog Group.

"The NH Purchasers Group is excited to be working with other employers and groups focused on bringing real choice, cost control, quality and service to employees and their families," said Lucy Hodder, director of Health Law and Policy, Institute for Health Policy and Practice, University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law and executive director of the NH Purchasers Group on Health. "The National Alliance helps us move our health system forward together."

Convening employers, policymakers, business coalition leaders and other healthcare stakeholders, the National Alliance will host its Annual Forum, November 11-13, 2019 at the Marriott Wardman Park in Washington. Registration and sponsorship information can be found here.

The National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions is the only nonprofit, purchaser-led organization with a national and regional structure dedicated to driving health and healthcare value across the country. Our members represent more than 12,000 employers/purchasers and 45 million Americans spending over $300 billion annually on healthcare. To learn more, visit nationalalliancehealth.org, connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

