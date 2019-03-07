Expansion of Metal Compound Molding Type Inductor: CDMC Series

Further to the addition of 0640CDMCC/DS ( 7.4×6.8×4.0mm Max.), 0830CDMCC/DS (8.4×8.0×3.0mm Max.) and 0840CDMCC/DS (8.4×8.0×4.0mm Max.), 104CDMCD/DS (11.5×10.3×4.0mm Max.) is newly added to the CDMC series as a Metal Compound Molding Type Inductors.
In order to achieve high electric performance and high magnetic shielding, metal compound molding construction is used in the CDMC series, and resulted in low audible core noise, low profile and high current performance.
Key Features:
-
Metal compound molding type construction
-
Magnetically shielded
-
Operational Temperature range: -55°C ～ +125°C (including self-heating)
Applications:
Ideally used in notebook, ultrabook, tablet PC, LCD display, server application; high current, POL converters; low profile, high current power supplies; battery powered devices; DC/DC converter in distributed power systems
Production Stage:
In mass production
Please click 104CDMCD/DS to view product details
