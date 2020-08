Aug 28 (Reuters) -

* EXPECTS 2 MORE VACCINE CANDIDATES WILL GO INTO PHASE 3 TRIAL BY MIDDLE OF NEXT MONTH: HHS

* ON TRACK FOR TENS OF MILLIONS OF SAFE AND EFFECTIVE VACCINE APPROVED BEFORE CALENDAR YEAR END: HHS

* ENTERED CONTRACT WITH MCKESSON CO FOR COVID-19 VACCINE DISTRIBUTION: CDC DIRECTOR REDFIELD