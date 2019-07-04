Expect Tough Tech Stance from EU Leaders

By WSJ City

The proposed new leaders of the EU include strong trans-Atlanticists who nonetheless are expected to pursue a tough stance on US tech firms and staunchly defend the bloc's interests in trade talks with Washington.

KEY FACTS

--- German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen was nominated to be the European Commission's president.

--- One task: negotiate a trade deal with President Trump.

--- She will also oversee antitrust investigations affecting big US tech companies.

--- She has previously favoured greater regulation of Google, Apple and others.

Why This Matters

One of von der Leyen's key deputies will be antitrust commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who incurred Trump's wrath for the hefty fines she slapped on US tech companies for alleged anticompetitive behavior. Trump has derided her as the "tax lady" who "hates the US," a charge she strongly rejects."

On the tax and on the competition side, if anything we will continue to have a tough policy or even a tougher approach," said Guntram Wolff, director of Brussels-based think tank Bruegel.

