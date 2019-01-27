Expecting a Big Tax Refund? Don't Be So Sure

By Richard Rubin

WASHINGTON -- The first tax-filing season under the 2017 tax law opens Monday, and there's a crucial unknown for most Americans: Just how big will their refunds be?

On average, refunds will be larger than usual. But results will vary, and for individuals, refund size is unusually uncertain because of the changes to what Americans owe and to what taxes came out of their paychecks during the year. The partial government shutdown, which left the Internal Revenue Service understaffed as it prepared for filing season, added to the confusion.

Most households got tax cuts under the law. But tax cuts and tax refunds aren't the same thing. The tax cut is the change in what people owed for 2018 compared with what they would have owed if Congress had done nothing. The refund is what happens when the IRS sends back any extra money people paid during 2018 or delivers any refundable tax credits.

"The real question that we can't answer today is: What will their refunds look like vis a vis last year?" said David Williams, chief tax officer at Intuit Inc., maker of TurboTax, which handled about 35 million tax returns last year.

About two-thirds of households are getting tax cuts, paying less in 2018 individual income taxes than they would have under the old system. Many, but not all, will get larger refunds than they typically do.

Many households already have received the bulk of their tax cuts. That is because the IRS changed the default rules for calculating how much is withheld from paychecks for taxes. Those changes took effect in February, though some taxpayers manually adjusted their withholding with their 2019 refunds in mind.

Overall, because of withholding changes, taxpayers already have received most of the law's $180 billion in individual tax cuts for 2018, but $70 billion to $75 billion will show up in larger refunds or smaller payments this year, according to an estimate by Evercore ISI, a macroeconomic and equity-research firm. That's an average of $420 per household.

"In terms of individual taxpayers, it will be very specific to each person's situation," said Ernie Tedeschi, a former Treasury Department economist who did the Evercore analysis.

Starting in tax year 2018, Congress replaced the personal exemption -- a per-person deduction of more than $4,000 -- with larger standard deductions and increased child tax credits. The law also lowered tax rates for individuals and closely held businesses. Congress eliminated or curbed some tax breaks, such as the deductions for moving expenses, unreimbursed employee costs and state and local taxes.

About 65% of households will get tax cuts averaging $2,180, according to the Tax Policy Center, a Washington group run by a former Obama administration official. Meanwhile, about 6% will see a tax increase averaging $2,760.

But taxpayers won't necessarily see that effect if they compare their spring 2018 refund and their spring 2019 refund. Taxpayers can only see those changes if they compare their 2017 return to their 2018 return -- if their income, family size and major expenses didn't change.

"We worry very much that there will be a perception that 'My refund went down, I'm in a worse economic position,'" said Mark Steber, chief tax officer at Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc., which prepared two million returns last year. "When, in fact, the reality could be the opposite."

The results of tax-refund season may ripple into consumer spending with surprises showing up in retail sales as taxpayers cut back if they get less than expected or spend windfalls.

Eugene Lee, CEO of Darden Restaurants Inc., which owns the Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse chains, told analysts last month an expected boost in refunds should help sales.

At the same time, the IRS says it expects more people than usual to owe taxes and penalties, including from people who usually get refunds. Those most at risk of underwithholding are people who used to itemize deductions but now don't, households with two wage earners and people with complex situations, according to the IRS.

"It seems unavoidable that millions of taxpayers who are expecting critical tax refunds will instead owe taxes," Sen. Ron Wyden (D., Ore.), the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, wrote recently to IRS commissioner Chuck Rettig.

The IRS waived rules so people who have paid at least 85% of their 2018 taxes before filing won't pay penalties, down from the usual 90%.

Administration officials said they were trying to set the withholding tables so that refund patterns didn't change much. Last year, 73% of tax filers received refunds, and they averaged $2,899.

The government urged taxpayers to adjust their withholding to get close to the refund they want or make sure they were paying enough over the year. But it isn't clear how many people did that.

"People don't understand this," said Kathy Pickering, executive director of the Tax Institute at H&R Block Inc., which prepared 20 million U.S. tax returns last year. "People generally think they're going to get the same refund as they did in the prior year."

Write to Richard Rubin at richard.rubin@wsj.com