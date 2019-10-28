Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Expensify : Partners With ANZ New Zealand to Automate Expense Management and Reconciliation for Mutual Customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 01:00pm EDT

As part of the ExpensifyApproved! Banks program, the partnership further streamlines the import of ANZ card transactions into Expensify for easier expense management.

Expensify, the most widely used expense software in the world, announces a partnership with ANZ New Zealand that gives ANZ business customers a smoother way to manage card expenses. ANZ customers connecting their cards to Expensify will benefit from a faster card feed setup, realtime transaction import, and automatic reconciliation. As a result, mutual customers will have a clearer, more up-to-date picture of their businesses’ financial health for more informed decision-making.

“Over the past few years, lots of our business customers have said a streamlined expense process would make their lives easier,” says Liz Maguire, Head of Digital and Transformation, ANZ New Zealand. “We’re really pleased to partner with Expensify, and provide these business customers with a really smooth and efficient way of managing their expenses.”

“As we celebrate our third year of rapid expansion in the APAC region, ANZ is a natural fit as our first major ExpensifyApproved! Banks partner in the region,” says Phong Le, Head of APAC Strategic Partnerships at Expensify. “Now, for mutual customers, it’s as simple as snapping a picture of every receipt with the Expensify mobile app. ANZ business card transactions will import automatically and merge with their matching receipts so on the admin end, it’s just a couple clicks to month-end close. A time-saver for everyone involved!”

Expensify is offering ANZ customers a unique lifetime discount — sign up at use.expensify.com/anz today!

About Expensify

Expensify is the world’s most widely-used receipt tracking and expense management app. Whether you’re working for yourself, managing a team, or closing the books for your clients, Expensify helps you ditch the spreadsheet so you have more time to focus on what really matters. Download the Expensify mobile app or sign up at use.expensify.com today – because you weren’t born to do expenses!

About ANZ New Zealand

ANZ has been helping New Zealanders get on top of their money since opening for business in 1840. ANZ was New Zealand's first bank and today has a network of full-service branches and ATMs as well as market leading digital tools. It employs more than 7,500 people across the country. ANZ is passionate about helping New Zealanders and equipping them to make better financial decisions. ANZ supports causes that make a difference to New Zealanders through charitable sponsorships and the ANZ Staff Foundation.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:23pELLIE MAE : to Acquire Capsilon to Deliver End-to-End Mortgage Automation | Ellie Mae
AQ
01:23pRIVERVIEW BANK CONTINUES EXPANSION IN GROWTH MARKETS : Entering the Allentown Area with a Local and Established Banking Team
PR
01:22pSDL : Inspiring Women in Localization Panel Offers Tips for Success
PU
01:22pCALIDA : increases stake in LAFUMA to 91.84%
PU
01:22pELLIE MAE : Survey Uncovers how Technology is Changing the Mortgage Lender and Borrower Experience | Ellie Mae
AQ
01:21pWELLS FARGO MPANY : Ellie Mae and Wells Fargo Funding Expand Encompass Investor Connect Integration | Ellie Mae
AQ
01:21pANCESTRY : ® Debuts the World's Largest Digital Archive of Searchable Online Obituaries and Death Announcements, Powered by Cutting-Edge Artificial Intelligence
BU
01:20pAPPLE : launches AirPods Pro at $249
RE
01:20pROBIT PLC : Repurchase of own shares on 28 October 2019
AQ
01:20pSEC and Fordham University School of Law to Host Conference on Combating Community-Based Financial Fraud
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : warns of restructuring pain ahead as outlook darkens
2COVESTRO AG : COVESTRO : generates strong volume growth in a continuing challenging environment
3Prologis to buy warehouse rival Liberty in $12.6 billion deal
4ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips 3Q Net Profit Fell 29%
5Global stocks gain on improved outlook for trade deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group