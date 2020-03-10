Expereo announces office relocation in Reston to support rapid growth

RESTON, Va., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expereo, the Global managed Internet Network and Cloud connectivity solutions provider is excited to announce a major office move from its 2000 Edmund Halley Dr. office to a bigger branch in Reston, on 10740 Parkridge Blvd.

The relocation reflects Expereo’s accelerated growth in America – during 2019, the company managed to attract the best talent to join its workforce. The new office is a great place to work as it features technology enabled conference rooms, interactive digital screens and collaboration tools for employees to effectively work with other Expereo offices globally, customers and partners.

“Moving to a bigger office space is exciting and a logical step in our business growth strategy. It’s critical that we meet our team needs in order to further strengthen our service capabilities and establish even closer ties with our clients in America,” comments Frank de Bloois, Expereo’s President of the Americas.

Expereo’s global personnel almost doubled in 2019 and is expected to increase by the end of this year. Sales and Sales Engineering departments are the ones most likely to benefit from the extension, in order to support the continuing growth of the company’s SD-WAN, Cloud Acceleration, and Global Internet services.

Irwin Fouwels, Chief Executive Officer at Expereo, said: “This move represents another significant milestone for our fast-growing company. Businesses today rely heavily on Cloud applications and internet-centric workflows. That’s why there’s an increasing demand for SD-WAN solutions. After our office opening in Orlando last year, this new space for our Reston team will help drive innovation and provide the opportunity for further growth in the US.”

Internet-centric WAN for today’s business needs

Expereo is the trusted partner of 30% of Fortune 500 companies enabling them to overcome network challenges during their digital transformation journey and guarantees them a reliable connection with unmatched global reach. Customer experience is a top priority, which is why they introduced expereo.one – the first digital platform that enables users to have complete control of their network, from sourcing to billing featuring also real-time data and optimization analytics.

About Expereo

Expereo is a provider of managed network solutions, including global internet connectivity, SD-WAN, and cloud acceleration services. Expereo powers over 12,000 enterprise and government sites worldwide, helping to enhance every business’ productivity with flexible, optimal Internet performance.

www.expereo.com

Twitter | LinkedIn

© Expereo 2020

MEDIA CONTACT: Sofia Pensado, Account Director, sofia@grammatikagency.com, +447540221914