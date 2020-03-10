Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Expereo announces office relocation in Reston to support rapid growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 11:01am EDT

RESTON, Va., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expereo, the Global managed Internet Network and Cloud connectivity solutions provider is excited to announce a major office move from its 2000 Edmund Halley Dr. office to a bigger branch in Reston, on 10740 Parkridge Blvd.

The relocation reflects Expereo’s accelerated growth in America – during 2019, the company managed to attract the best talent to join its workforce. The new office is a great place to work as it features technology enabled conference rooms, interactive digital screens and collaboration tools for employees to effectively work with other Expereo offices globally, customers and partners.

“Moving to a bigger office space is exciting and a logical step in our business growth strategy. It’s critical that we meet our team needs in order to further strengthen our service capabilities and establish even closer ties with our clients in America,” comments Frank de Bloois, Expereo’s President of the Americas.

Expereo’s global personnel almost doubled in 2019 and is expected to increase by the end of this year. Sales and Sales Engineering departments are the ones most likely to benefit from the extension, in order to support the continuing growth of the company’s SD-WAN, Cloud Acceleration, and Global Internet services.

Irwin Fouwels, Chief Executive Officer at Expereo, said: “This move represents another significant milestone for our fast-growing company. Businesses today rely heavily on Cloud applications and internet-centric workflows. That’s why there’s an increasing demand for SD-WAN solutions. After our office opening in Orlando last year, this new space for our Reston team will help drive innovation and provide the opportunity for further growth in the US.” 

Internet-centric WAN for today’s business needs

Expereo is the trusted partner of 30% of Fortune 500 companies enabling them to overcome network challenges during their digital transformation journey and guarantees them a reliable connection with unmatched global reach. Customer experience is a top priority, which is why they introduced expereo.one – the first digital platform that enables users to have complete control of their network, from sourcing to billing featuring also real-time data and optimization analytics.

About Expereo
Expereo is a provider of managed network solutions, including global internet connectivity, SD-WAN, and cloud acceleration services. Expereo powers over 12,000 enterprise and government sites worldwide, helping to enhance every business’ productivity with flexible, optimal Internet performance.

www.expereo.com
Twitter | LinkedIn

© Expereo 2020

MEDIA CONTACT: Sofia Pensado, Account Director, sofia@grammatikagency.com, +447540221914

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:19aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson
PU
11:19aPHOENIX : Publication of Suppl.Prospcts
PU
11:19aBANCO ESPANOL DE CREDITO : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities. Download PDF.
PU
11:18aIceland Foods' 'long-term greedy' founders may seek bigger stake
RE
11:18aKRYSTAL BIOTECH, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:18aWELLS FARGO MPANY : to Invest in African American Minority Depository Institutions
BU
11:17aFormer Disney, IMAX Exec Brenek Introduces MetaMedia Entertainment Network™ and Assembles Executive Team from Top Cinema, Studio and Tech Companies
PR
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:16aCuretis N.V. Updates on OpGen, Inc. Special Shareholders' Meeting Held on March 10, 2020
GL
11:16aCloverleaf Analytics and Streff Insurance Services Announce Partnership
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Big Oil faces 'survival mode' payout strategies as prices dive
2Boeing shares plunge on coronavirus, 737 MAX wiring bundle setback
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
4WTI : Canada Vows Response to Crude-Oil Blow
5CINEWORLD GROUP PLC : MARKET FLOP: Cineworld deal exposes stress in Europe's credit market

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group