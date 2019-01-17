Log in
Experian third-quarter revenue rises 5 percent on North America boost

01/17/2019 | 02:56am EST

(Reuters) - Experian Plc reported a 5 percent rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday, as more banks and businesses in North America hired the world's biggest credit data company.

Revenue growth was lower compared to an 8 percent rise in the year-earlier quarter, as revenue from Latin America fell 11 percent.

The London-listed company and its smaller peers — Equifax Inc and TransUnion — generate credit reports and scores based on consumers' borrowing and payment habits, including bankruptcies and court judgements.

Revenue from Experian's biggest market North America jumped 12 percent in the three months ended Dec. 31.

North America, which accounts for 57 percent of Experian's revenue, saw core credit volumes rise with new products introduced, the FTSE-100 company said.

Experian, which traces its roots to early 19th century when a group of London merchants start swapping information on customers who failed to settle their debts, said its full-year targets were unchanged.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

