Experience Family-Friendly VR with Hippos, Aliens, Photography and More in New Nintendo Labo: VR Kit

Ever wish you could paint like an elephant or feel like a superhero by
stopping an alien invasion? Nintendo
Labo: VR Kit launches exclusively for the Nintendo
Switch system on April 12 with dozens of simple and fun virtual
reality* experiences for kids and families to enjoy together. Get a
sneak peek at what’s included in the Nintendo Labo: VR Kit in this new
video released by Nintendo: https://labo.nintendo.com/#video.
Combining the innovative physical and digital gameplay of Nintendo Labo
with basic VR technology, Nintendo Labo: VR Kit introduces virtual
reality in a unique and approachable way. The Toy-Con Wind Pedal
produces a blast of air to create the feeling of flying, while the
Toy-Con Blaster slides and clicks before it launches a volley of lasers
(or fruit). Players can make different DIY cardboard creations like a
Toy-Con Elephant or a Toy-Con Camera; play a variety of VR games and
experiences with these creations; and discover how it all works – or
even design their own bite-sized VR experiences with the included
programming tools.
“Nintendo Labo is inherently designed to encourage imagination and
creativity in people of all ages by blending real-world and virtual
experiences,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice
President of Sales and Marketing. “This new kit takes that concept a
step further by layering in virtual reality to bring the Toy-Con
creations to life and encourage family-friendly, pass-and-play
experiences.”
All the games and experiences in Nintendo Labo: VR Kit are designed to
be shareable, fun and social. By alternating turns, everyone in the room
can watch and enjoy players’ reactions and join in the fun. Some games
even allow players who aren’t looking into the Toy-Con VR Goggles to
interact with the on-screen experience. For example, if one player is
exploring the in-game ocean and taking photos with the Toy-Con Camera,
another person in the room can wear the Toy-Con Snorkel and step in
front of the Camera to make a bug-eyed fish swim quickly toward the
player’s face – the reaction is priceless!
The Nintendo Labo: VR Kit offers a variety of games and experiences that
work with the different Toy-Con creations, including:
-
Ocean Camera (Toy-Con Camera): Dive into the deep blue virtual
sea and complete objectives like taking photos of sea life. The ocean
is full of surprises.
-
House Camera (Toy-Con Camera): Interact with the strange
creature living in the house – which some people may recognize from
the Nintendo Labo: Variety Kit! – and complete missions by taking
photos in its mysterious home.
-
Marble Run (Toy-Con Elephant): Try to complete physics puzzles
by using various objects to guide marbles through rings. You can even
create puzzles of your own to challenge friends and family.
-
Doodle (Toy-Con Elephant): Create colorful 3D artwork by moving
the trunk of the Toy-Con Elephant through the air, using various
in-game tools and styles to bring your creations to life. Once
finished, show off your masterpieces on the TV by docking your
Nintendo Switch. An additional multiplayer game lets you take turns
drawing and guessing each other’s drawings.
-
Bird (Toy-Con Bird): Soar through the sky on a bird’s back,
collecting items and helping baby birds hatch along the way. Players
flap the wings of the Toy-Con Bird to fly and simply tilt it to turn.
-
Bird Dash (Toy-Con Bird, Toy-Con Wind Pedal): Compete in timed
challenges by racing through checkpoints as you fly through the sky.
The Toy-Con Wind Pedal is used in conjunction with the Toy-Con Bird to
deliver an extra boost of speed, while also sending a surprisingly
strong puff of air toward the player that enhances the sense of flying.
-
Blaster (Toy-Con Blaster): Battle an alien invasion and giant
bosses in an on-rails experience that requires sharp reflexes and a
keen eye.
-
Kablasta (Toy-Con Blaster): Challenge a friend to competitive
hippo feeding. Yes, hippo feeding! Fling different types of fruit
toward the hippos to lure them to your side of the pool and score the
most points.
-
Hop Dodge (Toy-Con Wind Pedal): As a frog, jump as high as you
can on an ever-growing stack of balls while avoiding obstacles and
heading soccer balls. The wind resistance from the Wind Pedal will
make you feel as though you’re actually experiencing a breeze.
-
VR Plaza (all Toy-Con creations): Enjoy 64 bite-sized games and
experiences in VR Plaza, including platformers and puzzlers. Many of
these experiences can be enjoyed using only the Toy-Con VR Goggles and
Nintendo Switch system.
Two programing tools are included with the Nintendo Labo: VR Kit
software. Toy-Con Garage is the tool that is returning from previous
kits and optimized for this kit’s Toy-Con creations. Toy-Con Garage VR
is a new tool that allows players to create their own VR games and
experiences. In fact, Toy-Con Garage VR is the tool that the development
team used to create everything in VR Plaza. Players can even import VR
Plaza games into Toy-Con Garage VR mode to discover how they work,
customize the experiences or use them as inspiration to create a
completely new game.
Nintendo Labo: VR Kit will launch in retail stores on April 12 with two
primary configurations, one that includes all Toy-Con creations and one
that includes a smaller selection of projects to get started:
-
Nintendo Labo: VR Kit: Available at a suggested retail price of
$79.99, the complete Nintendo Labo: VR Kit includes the Nintendo
Switch software and materials to build all six Toy-Con projects – the
Toy-Con VR Goggles, Toy-Con Blaster, Toy-Con Camera, Toy-Con Bird,
Toy-Con Wind Pedal and Toy-Con Elephant – as well as a Screen Holder
and other accessories. It’s a good option for kids and families who
want to dive into the full experience.
-
Nintendo Labo: VR Kit – Starter Set + Blaster: Available at a
suggested retail price of only $39.99, the Starter Set includes the
Nintendo Switch software, plus all the components to build the Toy-Con
VR Goggles and Toy-Con Blaster, as well as the Screen Holder and other
accessories. The Starter Set is a great entry point into the world of
Nintendo Labo VR.
Players that own the Starter Set can purchase the following optional
expansion sets at https://store.nintendo.com/
to expand their experience:
-
Nintendo Labo: VR Kit – Expansion Set 1**: Available for
$19.99, Expansion Set 1 includes the components needed to build the
Toy-Con Elephant and Toy-Con Camera.
-
Nintendo Labo: VR Kit – Expansion Set 2**: Available for
$19.99, Expansion Set 2 includes the components needed to build the
Toy-Con Wind Pedal and Toy-Con Bird.
For more information about Nintendo Labo: VR Kit, please visit https://labo.nintendo.com/kits/vr-kit/.
The VR mode should only be used by children ages 7 and older.
Parents should restrict the display of VR mode for children 6 and
under by accessing the in-game settings using the goggles icon.
Users can easily turn off the VR feature and use the included Screen
Holder instead of the VR Goggles to enjoy any of the included games
and experiences in 2D
**
|
The two expansion sets do not include the Toy-Con VR Goggles or
Nintendo Labo: VR Kit software.
About Nintendo: The worldwide pioneer in the creation of
interactive entertainment, Nintendo Co., Ltd., of Kyoto, Japan,
manufactures and markets hardware and software for its Nintendo Switch™
system and the Nintendo 3DS™ family of portable systems.
Since 1983, when it launched the Nintendo Entertainment System™,
Nintendo has sold more than 4.7 billion video games and more than 740
million hardware units globally, including Nintendo Switch and the
Nintendo 3DS family of systems, as well as the Game Boy™,
Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS™ family of systems, Super NES™,
Nintendo 64™, Nintendo GameCube™, Wii™
and Wii U™ systems. It has also created industry icons that
have become well-known, household names, such as Mario, Donkey Kong,
Metroid, Zelda and Pokémon. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of
America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for
Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about
Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at https://www.nintendo.com.
