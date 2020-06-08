Log in
Experience Lucidea's ArchivEra CMS at First Virtual ACA Conference

06/08/2020 | 07:38pm BST

Lucidea, provider of ArchivEra, CuadraSTAR SKCA and Eloquent Archives, will participate in the Association of Canadian Archivists’ first virtual conference. As a proud sponsor of the event, they invite you to join them at the ACA 2020 Virtual Annual Conference and Lucidea’s own Virtual Exhibitor Booth to see why ArchivEra embodies the conference them of “20/20 Vision: Seeing Archives Differently.”

Beginning on June 10, and continuing through June 12, the ACA virtual event will include:

  • Over 50 keynote speakers
  • Virtual Exhibitor Booths
  • Online networking events

When you visit Lucidea’s Virtual Exhibit Booth in the Event App, not only can you see product demos, you’ll enjoy free eBooks, webinars presented by archives expert Margot Note, and can enter to win a $50 Amazon gift card or an iPad.

See how easily Lucidea’s archival collections management solutions enable researchers and the public to connect with the historic materials archivists work hard to preserve, helping fulfill their mission to identify records of enduring value, and make them available to patrons.

For further information about any of Lucidea’s collections management products, phone 604 278 6717 or email sales@lucidea.com with your questions.

Register for an upcoming Lucidea archives webinar, Improving Archival Work through Collections Management Systems - sign up here


© Business Wire 2020
