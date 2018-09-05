Experience and Explore World-Class Art in Downtown Milwaukee with the Sculpture Milwaukee Collector Package This Fall

Marcus®
Hotels & Resorts, a nationally recognized hotel owner and
management company based in Milwaukee, is offering art collectors an
elite opportunity to experience the city’s urban, outdoor art gallery, Sculpture
Milwaukee, by booking the Sculpture Milwaukee Collector Package
running now through October 20, 2018. Now in its second year, Sculpture
Milwaukee features works by 22 internationally, nationally and locally
renowned artists and features an urban, outdoor art gallery representing
a broad range of generations, working practices, materials and styles.
"Half Big Suit" 2016 by artist Erwin Wurm, part of Sculpture Milwaukee 2018. Photo by Kevin J. Miyazaki COPYRIGHT:© Kevin J. Miyazaki 2018. All Rights Reserved.
The Sculpture Milwaukee Collector Package makes for the perfect fall
getaway to admire the world-class sculptures while taking in the
breathtaking autumn colors in Milwaukee this September and October. Art
lovers and connoisseurs will get a first-hand look into Milwaukee’s
incredible growing and diverse arts community, as well. The package
includes:
-
A personal, private tour of The Sculpture Milwaukee outdoor exhibit
with curator Russell Bowman
-
An overnight stay in the Presidential Suite at Milwaukee’s premier
AAA-Four Diamond Pfister
Hotel
-
Complimentary dinner for two at Mason Street Grill
-
Private tour of the world-renowned Milwaukee Art Museum
-
Exclusive sneak peek at the curated artwork for Milwaukee’s first arts-inspired
hotel expected to open in 2019
Sculpture Milwaukee, led by Stephen H. Marcus, chairman of the board of
The Marcus Corporation, provides a unique opportunity to view some of
the finest art in the world. Highlighted works of the 2018 exhibit
include: Magdalena Abakanowicz’s The Group of Five, 2014; Liz
Glynn’s Untitled (Burgher with extended arm), 2014; Mel
Kendrick’s Marker #2, 2009; Shana McCaw and Brent Budsberg’s Skew,
2018; Hank Willis Thomas’ Liberty, 2015; Bernar Venet’s 97.5°
Arc x 9, 2007; and Erwin Wurm’s Half Big Suit, 2016. Also
featured in this year’s exhibit is work from Robert Indiana’s iconic LOVE
series. Indiana, who passed away in May, will be remembered by many in
the city for his painting of the court in the former MECCA arena.
The Sculpture Milwaukee Collector Package runs now through October, 20,
2018 and starts at $1,450. For more information on details, and to book
your reservation, please contact Cassy Scrima at cassyscrima@marcushotels.com.
For more information on the latest news and updates from Marcus
Hotels & Resorts, please visit: http://Media.MarcusHotels.com.
About Sculpture Milwaukee
Debuted in 2017, Sculpture Milwaukee is the vision of Steve Marcus, a
local philanthropist and chairman of the board of The Marcus
Corporation. Milwaukee Downtown, Business Improvement District #21, a
501(c)(3) organization, serves as the administrative arm of the project
with many Milwaukee organizations and institutions lending their
support. This tremendous gift to the community is made possible through
grants, in-kind donations and sponsorships. The inaugural exhibition was
organized by advisor Russell Bowman, former director of the Milwaukee
Art Museum, and included 21 regional, national and international artists
– Donald Baechler, Lynda Benglis, Chakaia Booker, Deborah Butterfield,
Santiago Calatrava, Saint Clair Cemin, Tony Cragg, Jim Dine, Paul
Druecke, Michelle Grabner, John Henry, Sol LeWitt, Dennis Oppenheim, Tom
Otterness, Will Ryman, Alison Saar, Joel Shapiro, Jessica Stockholder,
Tony Tasset, Manolo Valdes and Jason S. Yi. Sculpture Milwaukee 2018 is
curated by Russell Bowman and Marilu Knode, Sculpture Milwaukee’s
project director and former director of Laumeier Sculpture Park in St.
Louis. For more information, visit www.sculpturemilwaukee.com
or call 414.220.4700.
About Marcus Hotels & Resorts
Marcus
Hotels & Resorts owns and/or manages 21 hotels, resorts and
other properties in the U.S. The company’s distinctive portfolio
includes city-center meeting hotels, upscale resorts, historic
properties, and premium branded and independent first-class hotels.
Marcus Hotels & Resorts is an approved operator for all major lodging
brands. A leader in the hospitality industry since 1962, Marcus Hotels &
Resorts creates asset value for hotel owners through its expertise in
management, development and product repositioning. This includes hotel
food and beverage concepts developed by its Marcus
Restaurant Group, featuring premier brands such as Mason Street
Grill, ChopHouse, Miller Time Pub & Grill and SafeHouse Restaurants. For
more information, please visit: http://www.marcushotels.com
and follow the company on Facebook
and Twitter
(@MarcusHotels).
