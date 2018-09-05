Experience and Explore World-Class Art in Downtown Milwaukee with the Sculpture Milwaukee Collector Package This Fall

Experience a private look at Milwaukee’s Sculpture Milwaukee exhibit featuring world-class art from over 20 artists around the world; urban outdoor art gallery celebrates its second year

Marcus® Hotels & Resorts, a nationally recognized hotel owner and management company based in Milwaukee, is offering art collectors an elite opportunity to experience the city’s urban, outdoor art gallery, Sculpture Milwaukee, by booking the Sculpture Milwaukee Collector Package running now through October 20, 2018. Now in its second year, Sculpture Milwaukee features works by 22 internationally, nationally and locally renowned artists and features an urban, outdoor art gallery representing a broad range of generations, working practices, materials and styles.

"Half Big Suit" 2016 by artist Erwin Wurm, part of Sculpture Milwaukee 2018. Photo by Kevin J. Miyazaki COPYRIGHT:© Kevin J. Miyazaki 2018. All Rights Reserved.

The Sculpture Milwaukee Collector Package makes for the perfect fall getaway to admire the world-class sculptures while taking in the breathtaking autumn colors in Milwaukee this September and October. Art lovers and connoisseurs will get a first-hand look into Milwaukee’s incredible growing and diverse arts community, as well. The package includes:

A personal, private tour of The Sculpture Milwaukee outdoor exhibit with curator Russell Bowman

An overnight stay in the Presidential Suite at Milwaukee’s premier AAA-Four Diamond Pfister Hotel

Complimentary dinner for two at Mason Street Grill

Private tour of the world-renowned Milwaukee Art Museum

Exclusive sneak peek at the curated artwork for Milwaukee’s first arts-inspired hotel expected to open in 2019

Sculpture Milwaukee, led by Stephen H. Marcus, chairman of the board of The Marcus Corporation, provides a unique opportunity to view some of the finest art in the world. Highlighted works of the 2018 exhibit include: Magdalena Abakanowicz’s The Group of Five, 2014; Liz Glynn’s Untitled (Burgher with extended arm), 2014; Mel Kendrick’s Marker #2, 2009; Shana McCaw and Brent Budsberg’s Skew, 2018; Hank Willis Thomas’ Liberty, 2015; Bernar Venet’s 97.5° Arc x 9, 2007; and Erwin Wurm’s Half Big Suit, 2016. Also featured in this year’s exhibit is work from Robert Indiana’s iconic LOVE series. Indiana, who passed away in May, will be remembered by many in the city for his painting of the court in the former MECCA arena.

The Sculpture Milwaukee Collector Package runs now through October, 20, 2018 and starts at $1,450. For more information on details, and to book your reservation, please contact Cassy Scrima at cassyscrima@marcushotels.com.

For more information on the latest news and updates from Marcus Hotels & Resorts, please visit: http://Media.MarcusHotels.com.

About Sculpture Milwaukee

Debuted in 2017, Sculpture Milwaukee is the vision of Steve Marcus, a local philanthropist and chairman of the board of The Marcus Corporation. Milwaukee Downtown, Business Improvement District #21, a 501(c)(3) organization, serves as the administrative arm of the project with many Milwaukee organizations and institutions lending their support. This tremendous gift to the community is made possible through grants, in-kind donations and sponsorships. The inaugural exhibition was organized by advisor Russell Bowman, former director of the Milwaukee Art Museum, and included 21 regional, national and international artists – Donald Baechler, Lynda Benglis, Chakaia Booker, Deborah Butterfield, Santiago Calatrava, Saint Clair Cemin, Tony Cragg, Jim Dine, Paul Druecke, Michelle Grabner, John Henry, Sol LeWitt, Dennis Oppenheim, Tom Otterness, Will Ryman, Alison Saar, Joel Shapiro, Jessica Stockholder, Tony Tasset, Manolo Valdes and Jason S. Yi. Sculpture Milwaukee 2018 is curated by Russell Bowman and Marilu Knode, Sculpture Milwaukee’s project director and former director of Laumeier Sculpture Park in St. Louis. For more information, visit www.sculpturemilwaukee.com or call 414.220.4700.

About Marcus Hotels & Resorts

Marcus Hotels & Resorts owns and/or manages 21 hotels, resorts and other properties in the U.S. The company’s distinctive portfolio includes city-center meeting hotels, upscale resorts, historic properties, and premium branded and independent first-class hotels. Marcus Hotels & Resorts is an approved operator for all major lodging brands. A leader in the hospitality industry since 1962, Marcus Hotels & Resorts creates asset value for hotel owners through its expertise in management, development and product repositioning. This includes hotel food and beverage concepts developed by its Marcus Restaurant Group, featuring premier brands such as Mason Street Grill, ChopHouse, Miller Time Pub & Grill and SafeHouse Restaurants. For more information, please visit: http://www.marcushotels.com and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter (@MarcusHotels).

