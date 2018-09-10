Experienced Chicago Wealth Management Team Joins RMB Capital

RMB Capital (“RMB”), an independent investment and advisory firm with approximately $9.3 billion in assets under management (estimated as of June 30, 2018), announced that four experienced wealth management professionals, who have more than 80 years of combined industry experience and have been responsible for more than $500 million in assets under management, recently joined the firm’s Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. office.

Tom E. Kukulski, CFP®, joins RMB as senior vice president and senior wealth advisor; Terrence M. LaBant, JD, is joining as senior vice president and director of wealth strategy; Mohini M. McCormick, CFP®, joins as vice president and wealth advisor; and Mark L. Sagen, CFA, is joining the firm as wealth advisor. The team was most recently at Calamos Wealth Management, where they all served in senior roles.

The addition of a wealth management team in Chicago’s western suburbs marks a significant milestone for RMB, in that the firm now has local advisory coverage throughout the greater metropolitan region. In addition to its downtown Chicago headquarters, RMB has wealth management teams in Lake Forest, Ill. and Milwaukee, with a St. Joseph, Mich., office opening in October.

“We couldn’t be more excited about bringing this experienced, close-knit team on board,” said Julie Vander Weele, partner and managing director of wealth management at RMB. “They share our philosophy of putting clients first and delivering personalized financial plans that are integrated with sophisticated investment solutions.”

Kukulski has 17 years of experience in the field, including positions at Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and LPL Financial. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Iowa. In addition to being a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional, he also holds the Certified Investment Management Analyst® designation and the Accredited Investment Fiduciary® designation.

LaBant has more than 27 years of experience, primarily at law firms such as Ostrow Reisin Berk & Adams, Fuchs & Roselli Ltd., and Ungaretti & Harris LLP. His entire career has focused on trust and estate planning, tax planning, and wealth strategy. He holds a juris doctorate from Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law and a bachelor’s degree in political science from John Carroll University.

McCormick has more than 27 years of financial management experience and previously worked at Fifth Third Private Bank, Credit Suisse, and Lehman Brothers. She holds an MBA in finance from DePaul University’s Kellstadt Graduate School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in finance from Purdue University. She is also a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ practitioner.

Sagen has 12 years of experience and previously served in advisory roles at BMO Harris Bank and J.P. Morgan Chase. He holds a bachelor’s degree and MBA in finance from West Virginia Wesleyan College. In addition to his Chartered Financial Analyst® designation, he is also an Accredited Wealth Management AdvisorSM professional.

ABOUT RMB WEALTH MANAGEMENT

For high-net-worth individuals and families, RMB Wealth Management provides holistic financial planning services as well as asset allocation recommendations and investment implementation. Its goal is to pilot a personalized financial plan designed with each client’s best interests, unique needs, and long-term objectives in mind.

ABOUT RMB CAPITAL

RMB Capital is an independent investment and advisory firm. Its businesses include wealth management, family office services, asset management, and retirement plan consulting. Headquartered in Chicago, RMB also has offices in Denver; Jackson Hole, Wyo.; Lake Forest, Ill.; Milwaukee; Minneapolis; New York; Oakbrook Terrace, Ill.; and Washington D.C. To learn more about RMB, visit www.rmbcap.com.

