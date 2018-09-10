Experienced Chicago Wealth Management Team Joins RMB Capital

RMB
Capital (“RMB”), an independent investment and advisory firm with
approximately $9.3 billion in assets under management (estimated as of
June 30, 2018), announced that four experienced wealth management
professionals, who have more than 80 years of combined industry
experience and have been responsible for more than $500 million in
assets under management, recently joined the firm’s Oakbrook Terrace,
Ill. office.
Tom E. Kukulski, CFP®, joins RMB as senior vice
president and senior wealth advisor; Terrence M. LaBant, JD, is joining
as senior vice president and director of wealth strategy; Mohini M.
McCormick, CFP®, joins as vice president and wealth
advisor; and Mark L. Sagen, CFA, is joining the firm as wealth advisor.
The team was most recently at Calamos Wealth Management, where they all
served in senior roles.
The addition of a wealth management team in Chicago’s western suburbs
marks a significant milestone for RMB, in that the firm now has local
advisory coverage throughout the greater metropolitan region. In
addition to its downtown Chicago headquarters, RMB has wealth management
teams in Lake Forest, Ill. and Milwaukee, with a St. Joseph, Mich.,
office opening in October.
“We couldn’t be more excited about bringing this experienced, close-knit
team on board,” said Julie Vander Weele, partner and managing director
of wealth management at RMB. “They share our philosophy of putting
clients first and delivering personalized financial plans that are
integrated with sophisticated investment solutions.”
Kukulski has 17 years of experience in the field, including positions at
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and LPL Financial. He holds a bachelor’s
degree in economics from the University of Iowa. In addition to being a
CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional, he also holds the
Certified Investment Management Analyst® designation
and the Accredited Investment Fiduciary® designation.
LaBant has more than 27 years of experience, primarily at law firms such
as Ostrow Reisin Berk & Adams, Fuchs & Roselli Ltd., and Ungaretti &
Harris LLP. His entire career has focused on trust and estate planning,
tax planning, and wealth strategy. He holds a juris doctorate from
Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law and a bachelor’s degree
in political science from John Carroll University.
McCormick has more than 27 years of financial management experience and
previously worked at Fifth Third Private Bank, Credit Suisse, and Lehman
Brothers. She holds an MBA in finance from DePaul University’s Kellstadt
Graduate School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in finance from
Purdue University. She is also a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™
practitioner.
Sagen has 12 years of experience and previously served in advisory roles
at BMO Harris Bank and J.P. Morgan Chase. He holds a bachelor’s degree
and MBA in finance from West Virginia Wesleyan College. In addition to
his Chartered Financial Analyst® designation, he is also an
Accredited Wealth Management AdvisorSM professional.
Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. owns the
certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL
PLANNER™ and federally registered CFP (with flame design) in the U.S.,
which it awards to individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's
initial and ongoing certification requirements. Investments & Wealth
Institute™ (The Institute) is the owner of the certification marks
“CIMA” and “Certified Investment Management Analyst.” Use of CIMA and/or
Certified Investment Analyst signifies that the user has successfully
completed The Institute’s initial and ongoing credentialing requirements
for wealth advisors. CFA® and Chartered
Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks
owned by CFA Institute. ACCREDITED WEALTH MANAGEMENT ADVISORSM
and AWMA® are trademarks or registered service
marks of the College for Financial Planning in the United States and/or
other countries.
ABOUT RMB WEALTH MANAGEMENT
For high-net-worth individuals and families, RMB Wealth Management
provides holistic financial planning services as well as asset
allocation recommendations and investment implementation. Its goal is to
pilot a personalized financial plan designed with each client’s best
interests, unique needs, and long-term objectives in mind.
ABOUT RMB CAPITAL
RMB
Capital is an independent investment and advisory firm. Its
businesses include wealth management, family office services, asset
management, and retirement plan consulting. Headquartered in Chicago,
RMB also has offices in Denver; Jackson Hole, Wyo.; Lake Forest, Ill.;
Milwaukee; Minneapolis; New York; Oakbrook Terrace, Ill.; and Washington
D.C. To learn more about RMB, visit www.rmbcap.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005843/en/