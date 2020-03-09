Log in
Experienced Family Law Attorney Ramon Montijo Jr. Joins Hanson Crawford Crum

03/09/2020 | 06:04pm EDT

Premier Bay Area family law firm Hanson Crawford Crum announced today that Ramon Montijo Jr. has joined the firm’s San Francisco office. For the past decade, Montijo has focused his practice exclusively on family law.

“Ramon is a terrific addition to our team,” said Belinda Hanson, the firm’s managing partner. “The depth and breadth of his experience will be a tremendous resource to our clients.”

Montijo represents individuals in every aspect of family law litigation from initial orders through settlement or trial. His experience includes paternity actions, high conflict custody and visitation, complex property division, child support and long-term spousal support. Montijo also regularly assists clients at contested hearings, judicial custody conferences, emergency screenings and custody evaluations.

“Hanson Crawford Crum not only has a strong reputation in the Bay Area representing sophisticated clients in complicated and contentious divorces but also as a supportive and positive place to practice law,” said Montijo. “My clients and contacts will greatly benefit from the talent and resources the firm offers.”

Montijo’s experience includes volunteer work with low-income clients in high-conflict custody and domestic violence matters with the Pro Bono Project Silicon Valley and Bay Area Legal Aid. He earned his J.D. from San Francisco Law School where he was selected to participate in the 2005 Roger J. Traynor Moot Court Competition. A Bay Area native, Montijo attended Mountain View Academy and received his undergraduate degree from University of California, Berkeley.

Hanson Crawford Crum is one of the leading family law firms providing services to clients throughout Silicon Valley and San Francisco. Its deep bench, size and range of experience enables the firm to handle some of the most complex and financially sophisticated cases. For more information, please visit http://www.hansonflg.com.


© Business Wire 2020
