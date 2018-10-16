Experienced White Collar Lawyer And Ex SFO Prosecutor Paul Feldberg Joins Jenner & Block's Investigations, Compliance And Defense Team In London

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenner & Block is pleased to announce today that Paul Feldberg has joined the firm's London office as a partner in its global Investigations, Compliance and Defense Practice. He joins Christine Braamskamp, a co-chair of the practice, in the London office with whom he has previously worked. His arrival builds on the firm's plan to steadily grow its London office with top talent, and provides additional bench strength to Jenner & Block's recognized Investigations, Compliance and Defense team.

"We are excited to welcome Paul to Jenner & Block," said Terrence J. Truax, Jenner & Block's managing partner. "Adding a top-tier lawyer like Paul strengthens our London office as well as our Investigations, Compliance and Defense Practice."

Mr. Feldberg concentrates his practice on advising and defending companies and individuals in matters relating to criminal fraud, corruption, money laundering, sanctions, insider trading, and other regulatory actions. His experience includes working on some of the highest profile UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) cases, either as a prosecutor with the SFO or, more recently, in private practice, when he has acted for companies or individuals subject to SFO investigations or prosecutions.

"I am delighted to once again be working with Paul," said Ms. Braamskamp. "As a former criminal barrister and prosecutor he brings exceptional experience representing companies and individuals as well as having experience working across borders with multiple enforcement agencies. His ability to instinctively understand how clients can best achieve their intended objectives brings exceptional value to our practice and the firm."

Opened in 2015, the London office now has 20 lawyers and is increasingly regarded for its work in complex commercial litigation, investigations and international arbitration.

"Paul is an established and well-respected white collar crime lawyer and barrister in the London community with significant private practice and prosecutorial experience," said Charlie Lightfoot, managing partner of the London office. "London is a very competitive market and we're pleased to attract top talent like Paul and further build our London platform and reputation."

"I have crossed paths with various Jenner & Block lawyers during the course of my career and have seen the caliber of the firm's work, which is top-notch," said Mr. Feldberg. "In addition to once again working with Christine Braamskamp, I am excited to bring my experience as a former SFO prosecutor and private practitioner to enhance the firm's offerings and assist clients."

ABOUT JENNER & BLOCK'S INVESTIGATIONS, COMPLIANCE AND DEFENSE PRACTICE

Jenner & Block represents individuals and businesses in criminal prosecutions, grand jury investigations, extradition proceedings and civil enforcement actions brought by government agencies, including the US Department of Justice, Securities Exchange Commission, the UK Financial Conduct Authority and Serious Fraud Office. The practice's high level of credibility with prosecutors and regulators enables minimization of the damage and disruption caused by these proceedings, often before charges are brought. If an indictment or charge cannot be avoided, Jenner & Block's investigations, compliance and white collar lawyers can advise on the risks and benefits of going to trial versus accepting a plea or negotiating other resolutions, and have the experience and expertise to take the matter to trial if necessary.

The practice also has significant experience in advising clients on compliance with relevant laws and regulations, ranging from advising on establishing appropriate anti-bribery, anti-money laundering and sanctions compliance programs, to advising on ensuring an entity is not involved in the facilitation of tax evasion or in breach of regulations concerning modern slavery. The practice is also highly experienced in advising clients on how to deal with breaches of such regulations should they occur. The firm is also extremely well placed to deal with any collateral civil or administrative litigation.

ABOUT JENNER & BLOCK

Jenner & Block LLP is a law firm with global reach, with more than 500 lawyers and offices in Chicago, London, Los Angeles, New York and Washington, DC. The firm is known for its prominent and successful litigation practice and experience handling sophisticated and high-profile corporate transactions. Firm clients include Fortune 100 companies, large privately held corporations, financial services institutions, emerging companies and venture capital and private equity investors.

Jenner & Block London LLP is a limited liability partnership established under the laws of the state of Delaware, USA and is authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority with SRA number 615729. Jenner & Block London LLP is affiliated with Jenner & Block LLP, which operates Jenner & Block's offices in the United States.

