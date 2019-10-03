Experity : Launches New Website to Serve as the One-Stop-Shop for Urgent Care Businesses

Comprehensive New Website Brings Industry-Leading On-Demand Care Solutions Together in One Place to Empower Urgent Care Providers

Experity, the leading provider of electronic medical records (EMR) and practice management (PM) software to power the patient-centered healthcare revolution in the urgent care space, has announced the launch of a new website: ExperityHealth.com. Created by the pioneers in urgent care technology, the site will serve as an all-encompassing and intuitive resource for Experity’s industry-leading solutions and services for the urgent care space.

Designed with convenience and value in mind, Experity’s website cohesively showcases all the technology solutions and professional services the company has to offer the industry. Experity’s full suite of solutions includes its Electronic Medical Record (EMR), Practice Management (PM), Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Business Intelligence, Teleradiology, Patient Engagement and start-up Consulting services.

“Solving the unique challenges specific to the urgent care space is Experity’s mission,” said David Stern, CEO of Experity. “Until now, urgent cares have had a difficult time finding and identifying the best solutions available for their unique operations. By creating the only single, comprehensive source of industry-leading solutions in the market, we are excited to help clinics holistically optimize their businesses and continue focusing on delivering excellent patient care experiences.”

While the company’s legacy sites and combined web properties collectively garnered millions of unique page views in 2018, Experity saw plenty of opportunity to improve the user experience and bring everything under one roof. “Experity has amazing thought-leadership content. Our new resources library has basically doubled in size, so we’ve developed a robust digital resources section where industry professionals can quickly search and find the exact content needed to help advance their urgent care endeavors,” said Jaimie Kowalski, Experity VP of Marketing.

Since Experity’s launch in April, following the official merging of DocuTAP and Practice Velocity, the two leading providers of urgent care solutions have come together to drive more innovation and value for the on-demand industry, with unprecedented resources and enhanced collaboration among urgent care experts. Teleradiology Specialists, Clockwise.MD, and Urgent Care Consultants were included in the merger.

“To establish consistency across the full Experity brand and enable an easy-to-use user experience, Experity is now bringing these three dynamic solutions into the Experity house as Experity Teleradiology, Experity Patient Engagement, and Experity Consulting,” said Matt Blosl, CRO of Experity.

The name change clearly solidifies these solutions as a fully integrated part of the Experity brand. By doing so, these solutions will have the enhanced support and the team’s 50 years of combined expertise behind them to ensure the highest quality service is provided and customers are able to access the best in class technology from both organizations easily in one spot.

About Experity

Experity, a result of the merger of DocuTAP and Practice Velocity, provides technology solutions to more than 4,000 on-demand healthcare practices and primary care clinics worldwide, offering industry-leading EMR and Practice Management SaaS solutions, patient engagement technology, e-registration, over read services, employer portal for occupational medicine, referral management, revenue cycle management services, and a robust analytics suite. For more information, visit www.experityhealth.com.

