Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Expert System S p A : Sells the 17% Stake in CY4GATE, Which Successfully Concluded IPO Placement with a Total Demand Equal to almost 4 Times the Total Offer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 10:09am EDT

Expert System sells the 17% stake in CY4GATE, which successfully

concluded IPO placement with a total demand equal to almost

4 times the total offer

IPO placement in AIM of 1,706,469 shares for an equivalent value of

approximately € 5.4 million

Modena, 19 June 2020

Expert System announces the total sale of its minority shareholding equal to approximately 17% of the share capital of CY4GATE, a company established in 2014 with Elettronica S.p.A., which operates in the cybersecurity industry in all-around mode, designing, developing and producing "Cyber Intelligence & Cyber Security". On 17 June, 2020, CY4GATE S.p.A. submitted an application for admission to trading of its ordinary shares on AIM Italia, a multilateral trading system organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. With today's total collection of € 21.1 million and the determination of the price of ordinary CY4GATE S.p.A. shares at € 3.15, the participation of Expert System equal to 1,706,469 shares was sold for a consideration of € 5,375,377.35.

Stefano Spaggiari, Expext System S.p.A. CEO, commented: "We are honored to have contributed to the

creation of such a unique industrial project. Sharing this vision and path with a leading organization like

Elettronica has been a rewarding experience for us, and the positive response by the market to the

CY4GATE IPO makes us proud to have been a part of this collaboration."

The sale of the equity investment in CY4GATE is in line with the objectives underlying the 2020-2024 "Path to Lead" strategic plan, whose goal is to position Expert System as the reference platform in the artificial intelligence market for Natural Language Understanding and Natural Language Processing. CY4GATE will work directly with Expert System to continue leveraging the potential of the artificial intelligence platform in its suite of products designed to give an effective answer to an unconventional demand for cyber security services.

Expert System will use sales resources to further accelerate the strengthening of its business in the United States and of the Group's global growth.

CY4GATE's features

CY4GATE was founded in 2014 as a joint venture between Expert System and Elettronica S.p.A., a leader in the field of Electronic Countermeasures for over 60 years, with the aim of designing, developing and producing technologies and products, systems and services able to meet the most rigorous and modern requirements concerning the "Cyber Intelligence & Cyber Security" of Armed Forces, Police Forces, Intelligence Agencies, as well as private Companies, both in Italy and abroad. CY4GATE achieved revenues of approximately € 7.1 million, an EBITDA of € 3.1 million and an operating profit of € 1.9 million as of 31 December, 2019.

At the start date of trading in AIM Italia, the share capital of CY4GATE will be represented by a total of 15,000,000 ordinary shares with a 44.7% floating stock, for a capitalisation expected at the start date of trading of € 47.3 million. 22 June, 2020 is expected to be the day of admission to trading in AIM, with 24

June, 2020 marking the start of trading.

This press release is available on the Company's Website www.expertsystem.com and on www.emarketstorage.com

Expert System

Expert System is a global leader in artificial intelligence applied to text. Its flagship platform provides a unique mix of natural language understanding and machine learning algorithms to help organizations bring human like comprehension of any kind of text to accelerate business processes, enhance knowledge discovery and improve decision making. Headquartered in Italy (EXSY:MIL), Expert System operates throughout Europe, the Americas, Canada and the Middle East across a vast range of sectors and use cases including content enrichment, customer care, compliance, third party risk mitigation and intelligence applications. It has cemented itself as at the forefront of the artificial intelligence sector working with global businesses such as AXA XL, Lloyd's of London, Zurich Insurance Group, Generali, Bayer, Bloomberg BNA, BNP Paribas, Rabobank, Dow Jones, Gannett, IMF and Ebsco.

www.expertsystem.com

Expert System

IRTop Consulting

Integrae SIM S.p.A.

Press Office

Investor & Media Relations

Nomad

Francesca Spaggiari

Floriana Vitale, Domenico Gentile

Giulia Mucciariello

ufficiostampa@expertsystem.com

ir@irtop.com

info@integraesim.it

Tel. +39 059 894011

Tel. +39 02 45473883/4

Tel: +39 02 87208720

Disclaimer

Expert System S.p.A. published this content on 19 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 14:08:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:50aNORTH MEDIA A/S : upgrades guidance for 2020
AQ
10:50aROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Continues Investigation of Securities Claims Against Treasury Wine Estates Limited – TSRYY & TSRYF
GL
10:47aASIA PIONEER ENTERTAINMENT : APE Announces Commencement of New Business Activity
AQ
10:46aNew Perspectives on How COVID-19 is Affecting Patient Safety
PR
10:46aEthema Updates on Filings and Other Matters
GL
10:42aAmerican Airlines warns flights may be more crowded in July
RE
10:42aAT&T : Nears $3 Billion Spending Commitment for Black-owned Businesses
PR
10:42aBH GLOBAL : Result of AGM
PR
10:42aCABOT : Completes Placement of All Major Air Emission Control Equipment at Franklin, Louisiana Site
BU
10:41aGALANTAS GOLD : IIROC Trading Resumption - GAL
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Hedge funds pocket ?1.5 billion as Wirecard goes bust
2VAXART, INC. : Vaxart's COVID-19 Vaccine Selected for the U.S. Government's Operation Warp Speed
3ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : turns to stock offering to bolster capita..
4FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford's New F-150 Truck Aims to Double as a Rolling Office
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : BMW works council backs electric-only platform-report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group