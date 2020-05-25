Expert System S p A : Smart Investor Day

Global innovation leaders including Rabobank, AXA XL, and MovieLabs adopted Expert System to gain insight and streamline business processes involving unstructured data in text and documents. Key customer wins across all markets and strategic verticals such as Banking, Insurance, and Intelligence.

The list of AXA XL innovative developments includes its partnership with the Artificial Intelligence company, Expert System. The AXA XL risk team is leveraging the Expert System platform to help assess property site surveys.

"Artificial Intelligence is a key pillar of our digitalization programs. By leveraging Expert System's cognitive capabilities, we can effectively access and understand unstructured information streams to improve and scale our operations while delivering an excellent customer experience."

First results: revenues through partnerships have reached €3M (about 10% of the total).

Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Robotic Process Automation to automate processes and augment insight embedded in text and documents at speed and scale.

Release of Cogito 14.5 to extend leadership in natural language understanding for non-English languages including Arabic and Dutch.

Focused and enhanced solutions for core needs in Insurance and Finance markets and new features and refinements for Information Intelligence offerings.

FINANCIAL & MANAGEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

On April 23, 2019 a capital increase of €7m has been subscribed by a pool of private investors including Claudio Costamagna, Diego Piacentini and Francesco Caio.

"We are firmly convinced of the tremendous opportunity for the company to grow and expand in a technology sector with great potential", said Claudio Costamagna, Chairman of CC & Soci.

On November 20, 2019 ES sold its subsidiary ADmantX to IAS, global leaders in digital ad verification, for an enterprise value of €16.000.000, which is equal to 8X of the 2018 sales of ADmantX.

"Adding this sophisticated contextual technology to our global product suite unlocks unprecedented contextual classification at scale." said IAS (Integral Ad Science) CEO Lisa Utzschneider.

On February 24, 2020 the Board of Directors of Expert System appointed Walt Mayo as Group Chief Executive Officer. Walt led the growth of Endeavor, an impact capital organization focused on scale-upbusinesses, more than tripling its global market reach. Walt previously worked at Dell accelerating the company's international growth as General Manager for Southern Europe, Australia, Japan and Asia. He graduated from Harvard University and has an MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School.

On May 4, 2020 a capital increase of €3m has been subscribed by Indaco Venture Partners SGR and Invesco to support continued growth in the USA and internationally.