Experts Explore Key Technologies for National Security

San Diego, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Military, industry and prominent researchers will gather to discuss innovations in areas such as artificial intelligence, date analytics and the health sciences to meet national security needs and strengthen the U.S. economy. With a theme of Window Into the Future, the event will combine expert presentations and networking.

The dialogue will take place as part of the National Security Technology Forum and Exposition on February 12 at the San Diego Convention Center, California. AFCEA International and the University of California, San Diego, are hosting this inaugural event.

The association chose San Diego as the location for the event because of the depth of the innovation ecosystem in the area. “Top quality academic institutions, faculty and graduates help power, inspire and enable an equally remarkable set of small, medium and large businesses in the region,” explains Lt. Gen. Bob Wood, USA (Ret.), executive vice president, defense and national security, AFCEA.

Brig. Gen. Dennis Crall, USMC, deputy principal cyber adviser, Office of the Secretary of Defense, and Dr. Larry Smarr, founding director, California Institute for Telecommunications and Information Technology, are among the speakers.

Gen. Crall will present his perspectives on enhanced cyber and information technologies. He will provide an overview of both U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Marine Corps technology needs supporting operations at sea, on land and from the air.

During a panel led by Rear Adm. Michael C. Bachmann, USN (Ret.), vice president for enterprise solutions, Scientific Research, participants will discuss developments in robotics, data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning and health sciences.

In addition to Smarr, panelists will include Dr. Henrik I. Christensen, Qualcomm Chancellor’s chair of robot systems, and professor of computer science, University of California, San Diego; Lt. Gen. Ed Cardon, USA (Ret.), former commanding general, Army Cyber Command, and director U.S. Army Business Office of Transformation; and Dr. Raj Minhas, vice president and director of Interactive and Analytics Laboratory, Palo Research Center, a Xerox company.

The forum and exposition will be followed by WEST 2019, which takes place February 13-15 and also located at the San Diego Convention Center.

Additional information about NSTFX and WEST 2019 is available online.

