Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Experts Gather to Discuss Cybersecurity and Fraud during National Cyber Security Awareness Month

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 07:02pm EDT

In 2018, $14.7 billion was stolen from 14.4 million U.S. consumers due to identity theft. As October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM), top minds in the field will gather on October 16 and 17 at an event in New York City to discuss how to ensure that all Americans and businesses have the resources they need to be safer and more secure.

What:

Mobile phone numbers now rival social security and driver license numbers as the personal identifier that consumers use to register for products and services. That ubiquity makes mobile numbers an attractive and powerful tool for identity thieves. With the cost of mobile fraud continuing to rise, it is becoming increasingly critical for industry stakeholders to understand the latest fraud techniques and significant damage it is causing to their brand’s reputation and customer satisfaction levels.

 

Who:

Michael Iwanoff, Chief Information Security Officer with iconectiv, will participate in a roundtable “Cybersecurity and Resiliency: What to Do if it Happens to Your Business?” where he will join other experts to discuss how the telecommunications industry is rallying across operators, their vendors, the FCC and several U.S. legislators to combat fraud. He will also discuss how to vet and access risk, the importance of standards, and examples of how financial institutions, healthcare providers and other authorized businesses can mitigate fraud.

 

Other panelists include Geoffrey Baird of LLR Partners, Mike Barry of Francisco Partners Consulting and Bill Brown of ClickSoftware.

 

When:

October 16 at 2:40 p.m.

 

Where:

2019 Private Equity International Operating Partners Forum NY

About iconectiv

Your business and your customers need to access and exchange information simply, seamlessly and securely. iconectiv’s extensive experience in information services and its unmatched numbering intelligence helps you do just that. In fact, more than 2B people count on our platforms each day to keep their networks, devices and applications connected. Our cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) and Information as a Service solutions span network and operations management, numbering, trusted communications and fraud prevention. For more information, visit www.iconectiv.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:41pVIR BIOT : Biotechnology Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
AQ
07:40pKODIAK SCIENCES : Treats First Patients in DAZZLE Pivotal Study of KSI-301 in Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
PR
07:39pKessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Nektar Therapeutics
GL
07:36pSHANGHAI HAOHAI BIOLOGICAL TECHNOLOGY : Preliminary price consultation period of a share offering and summary of principal provisions of the a share prospectus
PU
07:31pDay 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
RE
07:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates ORA as Equal-weight
AQ
07:26pHBT FINA : Financial Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
AQ
07:26pU.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson Added to Keynote Speaker Line-Up for 2019 BIASC Building Industry Show
PR
07:21pEVOLUTION MINING : September 2019 Quarterly Results Conference Call
PU
07:21pAUSTRALIAN FINANCE : AFG September 19 Qtr Index Opens in a new Window
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
2HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks end with hopes for limited deal
3EMBRAER S.A. : EMBRAER S A : Brazil's Embraer to furlough 15,000 workers ahead of Boeing deal
4LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION : LUNDIN MINING : Files Technical Report for Chapada Copper-Gold Mine
5CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC. : CANNTRUST : Provides Default Status Report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group