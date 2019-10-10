Experts Gather to Discuss Cybersecurity and Fraud during National Cyber Security Awareness Month

In 2018, $14.7 billion was stolen from 14.4 million U.S. consumers due to identity theft. As October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM), top minds in the field will gather on October 16 and 17 at an event in New York City to discuss how to ensure that all Americans and businesses have the resources they need to be safer and more secure.

What: Mobile phone numbers now rival social security and driver license numbers as the personal identifier that consumers use to register for products and services. That ubiquity makes mobile numbers an attractive and powerful tool for identity thieves. With the cost of mobile fraud continuing to rise, it is becoming increasingly critical for industry stakeholders to understand the latest fraud techniques and significant damage it is causing to their brand’s reputation and customer satisfaction levels. Who: Michael Iwanoff, Chief Information Security Officer with iconectiv, will participate in a roundtable “Cybersecurity and Resiliency: What to Do if it Happens to Your Business?” where he will join other experts to discuss how the telecommunications industry is rallying across operators, their vendors, the FCC and several U.S. legislators to combat fraud. He will also discuss how to vet and access risk, the importance of standards, and examples of how financial institutions, healthcare providers and other authorized businesses can mitigate fraud. Other panelists include Geoffrey Baird of LLR Partners, Mike Barry of Francisco Partners Consulting and Bill Brown of ClickSoftware. When: October 16 at 2:40 p.m. Where: 2019 Private Equity International Operating Partners Forum NY

