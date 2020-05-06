Log in
Experts at Infiniti Research Reveal Key Strategies for Big Pharma Companies to Succeed in Emerging Markets

05/06/2020 | 03:05pm EDT

A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest article – key strategies that big pharma companies can use to succeed in new and emerging markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200506005783/en/

“Growth strategies for big pharma companies are increasingly dependent on expansion into emerging markets,” says a market research analyst at Infiniti Research.

Emerging markets are highly promising and offer a plethora of opportunities for pharmaceutical companies. As a result, there is an unprecedented increase in the number of companies in the life sciences industry that are turning to emerging markets such as Brazil, India, and China to set up their businesses. Pharma industry experts at Infiniti Research believe that big pharma companies that are innovative and advanced in terms of manufacturing, logistics and distribution, and understanding customer needs are more likely to gain an edge over the others in these coveted markets. Despite several efforts, some big pharma companies often fail to gain a major foothold in these regions. This issue occurs due to several reasons. Sometimes, new entrants in the big pharma market discover that operating and selling in emerging markets can be challenging due to market access requirements including manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain can be complex. Furthermore, unfavorable regulatory environment, dynamic pricing and reimbursement practices, and talent management challenges also pose major challenges for big pharma companies in emerging markets.

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused a significant threat to the global pharmaceutical industry. Our business continuity support solutions can help you to combat the business impact of COVID-19. Request a FREE proposal here.

In this article, Pharma industry experts at Infiniti Research share some of the key strategies that big pharma companies can use to succeed in new and emerging markets:

  • Group customers into clusters: Customer submarkets in emerging countries can be identified within a national or regional market by analyzing and grouping consumers who have common health needs. Creating customer clusters in emerging markets will help big pharma companies to identify various customer challenges in the market and create tailored solutions to cater to the needs of these groups.
  • Identify cross-border commonalities: Constricting emerging market entry to national boundaries is a common mistake that big pharma companies make. An approach that is too focused on national or regional boundaries could mean that customer similarities across markets are not being sufficiently leveraged to create solutions that can move across borders. Identifying cross-border insights can enable big pharma companies to serve groups or clusters of customers more effectively and efficiently.
  • Timely and cost-effective execution: Given the fact that most life sciences companies operate in functional silos, executing solutions across markets in a timely and cost-effective manner could prove challenging. Therefore, big pharma companies must focus on creating a single, coherent strategy rather than trying to coordinate separate strategies. Two capabilities that are especially critical when planning the rapid execution of an emerging-market strategy include developing the ability to understand and to get close to the customer and improving the risk management capabilities.

Contact us to know the potential impact of COVID-19 on your business and for action plans to respond to the coronavirus crisis.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
