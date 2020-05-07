Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Experts at Infiniti Research Share Unprecedented Insights on Applications of IoT in the Healthcare Industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 01:48pm EDT

A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest article – applications of IoT in the healthcare industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200507005870/en/

This blog provides comprehensive insights on:

  • An overview of the Internet of Things (IoT) in healthcare
  • Application of IoT in the healthcare industry

Internet of Things (IoT) in healthcare aims at improving the health of millions of people across the globe. The concept of the Internet of Things is relatively old but has recently garnered more attention, especially in the healthcare industry. What is the internet of things, you ask? It is the use of mobile or electronic devices connected to the cloud that captures and monitors data, thereby allowing them to trigger certain events.

There are various applications of IoT in the healthcare industry right from remote patient monitoring and health information technology (HIT), which help diagnose, track, and prevent chronic diseases. IoT in healthcare services enables personalized patient monitoring, facilitates calorie count, offers regular checkup reminders, and tracking health information. Smart IoT enabled devices eliminate the need for a direct physician-patient access and interaction by leveraging data insights.

Ensuring business continuity a challenge due to COVID-19? Contact us to learn how Infiniti is helping companies around the globe assess the business impact of the coronavirus outbreak and plan for business revival post-COVID-19.

Here are some applications of IoT in the healthcare industry:

  • Through remote monitoring, health care service providers can offer timely and prompt attention to patients. These IoT-enabled wearable devices fitted with sensors can be leveraged to immediately notify family members and doctors of any interruption in the individual’s routine activity.
  • Physicians and service providers can leverage real-time location services by tracking medical devices and apparatus used to treat patients. Medical tools and surgical devices can be tagged with IoT enabled sensors to help the medical staff locate it.
  • IoT in healthcare helps improve patient journey by streamlining processes and minimizing costs. The health care service providers provide better patient experiences with updated infrastructure and accessing patient information stored in the cloud; thereby, providing immediate assistance, communicating through email services, and providing quality medical care to patients.

You may also like to read some of our recent articles on healthcare industry:

Want to know more about the market trends and strategies to gain a better foothold in the healthcare industry post-COVID-19 crisis? Request more info.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:23pQUANTZIG : 's Pricing Analytics Engagement Helps a Frozen Food Manufacturer to Boost Profit Marginality
BU
02:22pKORIAN : Availability of the 2019 universal registration document
BU
02:21pAMERICAN RIVER BANKSHARES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:21pSOLEBURY CAPITAL : Announces New Head of Structured Equity
BU
02:21pData Shows That Providing Customers with Communication Options Like Texting Brings Businesses Increased Revenue
BU
02:20pHELLOFRESH : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
02:20pBenchPrep Named to Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2020
GL
02:19pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. companies got emergency government loans despite having months of cash
RE
02:19pHUDBAY MINERALS : Announces US$115 Million Gold Prepay to Fully Fund Snow Lake Gold Growth
AQ
02:19pATTENTION CEDAR FAIR EMPLOYEES/INVESTORS : KlaymanToskes Commences Investigation into Damages Sustained in Cedar Fair Stock held with Full-Service Brokerage Firms During Coronavirus Pandemic
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : Will Gilead price its coronavirus drug for public good or company profit?
2BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMIT : BUDWEISER BREWING APAC : AB InBev sees worse ahead, but some light in C..
3PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : sees strong second quarter as online spending surges (May 6)
4TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial R..
5CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED : Liberty and Telefonica agree $38 billion UK tie-up to take on BT

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group