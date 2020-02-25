Log in
Experts at SpendEdge Analyze the Impact of Reverse Logistics on Spend Management and Supply Chain | Request a FREE Proposal for Exhaustive Insights

02/25/2020 | 12:10pm EST

SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the impact of reverse logistics on spend management & supply chain.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200225005832/en/

The reverse logistics process has become imperative for retailers looking to improve their bottom line. Many times, the product does not perform up to the expected abilities of the customer and needs to be replaced. In such instances, manufacturers require a logistics service that can pick up the product from customers for repairing or replacing. With an effective reverse logistics process, companies can recapture value, ensure efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

At SpendEdge, we understand that the reverse logistics process can provide an opportunity for understanding and growth. Therefore, we have highlighted how reverse logistics can impact spend management and the supply chain.

Impact of Reverse Logistics on Spend Management & Supply Chain

Improving customer satisfaction

The product has failed to meet the customers' expectations. Customers now require companies that can attend their concerns on time in a dignified manner. This provides an opportunity for companies to make their mark by providing a timely response. Having an effect reverse logistics process can help companies improve their customer service department and enhance customer satisfaction.

Want to know how top companies are improving customer satisfaction levels? Request free platform access to leverage our smart procurement solutions now and 1000+ procurement reports!

A cost-effective source of ready customer feedback

Analyzing data pertaining to the return can help companies to figure out problems in the product and improve the overall manufacturing process. Examination of the nature of complaints can facilitate companies to develop a more robust product, aided by streamlined production process and better manage spend. To know how you can better manage your production process and spend, get in touch with our experts now!

A chance to improve the supply chain

The data collected from the process can help companies to improve their manufacturing process, the product and the components involved in the manufacturing cycle. Based on insights obtained, manufacturers can forecast the need for raw materials, avoid wastages and better manage spend.

To know more about the impact of reverse logistics on the spend management & supply chain, read the complete article here!

You may also like:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Want to gain detailed insights? https://www.spendedge.com/get-more-info


© Business Wire 2020
