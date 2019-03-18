Experts from the American Institutes for Research to Present at Society for Research in Child Development Conference
03/18/2019 | 03:01pm EDT
Washington, D.C., March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will present at several sessions during the 2019 Biennial Meeting of the Society for Research in Child Development (SRCD). The SRCD conference will be held March 21-23 at the Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore, Md.
AIR experts will present on a wide variety of topics, such as early childhood data, improving math and language understanding for English learner students, and efforts to improve services and support to young children under court supervision. AIR work will also be on display at several poster sessions throughout the conference.
SRCD, founded in 1933, is a professional organization committed to promoting developmental science to improve child, family, and community well-being.
Sessions Featuring AIR Experts (All sessions located in the Baltimore Convention Center. All times are EDT)
Wednesday, March 20
8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Data from the Early Childhood Longitudinal Study, Kindergarten Class of 2010–11 (ECLS-K:2011) at NCES and Data Analysis Using the R Package EdSurvey (pre-conference session) Location: Level 3, Room 330 AIR presenter: Qi Xing
Thursday, March 21
12:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.
Poster Session 2 Location: Level 1, Exhibit Hall B AIR poster: Technology Use Among 5th Graders: Electronic Interactions and Feelings About and Relations with Classmates AIR presenters/authors: Shannon Russell, Jodi Jacobson Chernoff
2:15 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Poster Session 3 Location: Level 1, Exhibit Hall B AIR poster: Reading Ability Across the Elementary Years for Immigrant and Native Students: A Latent Growth Analysis AIR presenters/authors: Yuan Zhang, Shannon Russell
Friday, March 22
8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Building English Learners’ Conceptual Understanding in Middle School Mathematics Location: Level 3, Room 330 AIR presentation: Math and English Language Development for ELs: Project MELD AIR presenters/authors: Diane August, Ashley Simpson Baird, Kirk Walters, Will (Tad) Johnston
12:45 p.m. – 2 p.m.
Poster Session 7 Location: Level 1, Exhibit Hall B AIR poster: Development of Reading and Mathematics Skills in Early Grades: A Parallel Process Latent Growth Model AIR presenters/authors: Mengyi Li, B. Jasmine Park, Yuan Zhang, Thomas Sun, Xiaying Zheng
AIR poster: Alignment of Student and Teacher Reports of Peer Victimization in Fourth Grade AIR presenter/author: Amy Rathbun
AIR poster: Vocational Identity Development Among Disconnected Youth in the U.S. AIR presenter/author: Jingtong Pan
Saturday, March 23
9:45 a.m. – 11 a.m.
The Safe Babies Court Team Approach: An Innovative Way to Improve Young Children’s Outcomes Location: Level 3, room 320 AIR presentation: The Safe Babies Court Team Evaluation: A Natural Experiment AIR presenters/authors: Ann-Marie Faria, Jill Bowdon, Jill Walston, Brianne Monahan, Jameela Conway-Turner, Salma Mohammed, Patricia Campie
Poster Session 10 Location: Level 1, Exhibit Hall B The Role of Readiness in Promoting Effective Adoption of Evidence-Based Practices in Comprehensive Prevention Models AIR presenters/authors: Elizabeth Spier, Allison Dymnicki, Frances Miller
12:45 p.m. – 2 p.m.
Poster Session 11 Location: Level 1, Exhibit Hall B AIR poster: Comparing the Relationship Between Early Reading and Mathematics Skills Across Performance Levels Using Quantile Regression AIR presenters/authors: Thomas Sun, B. Jasmine Park, Xiaying Zheng, Yuan Zhang, Mengyi Li
4:15 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.
Exploring New Translational Science Approaches to Incorporate Spatial Thinking in Elementary Science Location: Level 3, Room 330 AIR presentation: Teachers' Spatial Skills Across Disciplines and Education Levels: Exploring Nationally Representative Data AIR presenter/author: David Miller
