Experts from the American Institutes for Research to Present at Society for Research in Child Development Conference

Washington, D.C., March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will present at several sessions during the 2019 Biennial Meeting of the Society for Research in Child Development (SRCD). The SRCD conference will be held March 21-23 at the Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore, Md.



AIR experts will present on a wide variety of topics, such as early childhood data, improving math and language understanding for English learner students, and efforts to improve services and support to young children under court supervision. AIR work will also be on display at several poster sessions throughout the conference.



SRCD, founded in 1933, is a professional organization committed to promoting developmental science to improve child, family, and community well-being.



Below are the sessions featuring AIR experts and their work. For more information on these and other sessions and conference activities, visit the SRCD biennial meeting website.





Sessions Featuring AIR Experts

(All sessions located in the Baltimore Convention Center. All times are EDT)

Wednesday, March 20

8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Data from the Early Childhood Longitudinal Study, Kindergarten Class of 2010–11 (ECLS-K:2011) at NCES and Data Analysis Using the R Package EdSurvey (pre-conference session)

Location: Level 3, Room 330

AIR presenter: Qi Xing

Thursday, March 21

12:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.

Poster Session 2

Location: Level 1, Exhibit Hall B

AIR poster: Technology Use Among 5th Graders: Electronic Interactions and Feelings About and Relations with Classmates

AIR presenters/authors: Shannon Russell, Jodi Jacobson Chernoff

2:15 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Poster Session 3

Location: Level 1, Exhibit Hall B

AIR poster: Reading Ability Across the Elementary Years for Immigrant and Native Students: A Latent Growth Analysis

AIR presenters/authors: Yuan Zhang, Shannon Russell

Friday, March 22

8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Building English Learners’ Conceptual Understanding in Middle School Mathematics

Location: Level 3, Room 330

AIR presentation: Math and English Language Development for ELs: Project MELD

AIR presenters/authors: Diane August, Ashley Simpson Baird, Kirk Walters, Will (Tad) Johnston

12:45 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Poster Session 7

Location: Level 1, Exhibit Hall B

AIR poster: Development of Reading and Mathematics Skills in Early Grades: A Parallel Process Latent Growth Model

AIR presenters/authors: Mengyi Li, B. Jasmine Park, Yuan Zhang, Thomas Sun, Xiaying Zheng

AIR poster: Alignment of Student and Teacher Reports of Peer Victimization in Fourth Grade

AIR presenter/author: Amy Rathbun

AIR poster: Vocational Identity Development Among Disconnected Youth in the U.S.

AIR presenter/author: Jingtong Pan

Saturday, March 23

9:45 a.m. – 11 a.m.

The Safe Babies Court Team Approach: An Innovative Way to Improve Young Children’s Outcomes

Location: Level 3, room 320

AIR presentation: The Safe Babies Court Team Evaluation: A Natural Experiment

AIR presenters/authors: Ann-Marie Faria, Jill Bowdon, Jill Walston, Brianne Monahan, Jameela Conway-Turner, Salma Mohammed, Patricia Campie

Poster Session 10

Location: Level 1, Exhibit Hall B

The Role of Readiness in Promoting Effective Adoption of Evidence-Based Practices in Comprehensive Prevention Models

AIR presenters/authors: Elizabeth Spier, Allison Dymnicki, Frances Miller

12:45 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Poster Session 11

Location: Level 1, Exhibit Hall B

AIR poster: Comparing the Relationship Between Early Reading and Mathematics Skills Across Performance Levels Using Quantile Regression

AIR presenters/authors: Thomas Sun, B. Jasmine Park, Xiaying Zheng, Yuan Zhang, Mengyi Li

4:15 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.

Exploring New Translational Science Approaches to Incorporate Spatial Thinking in Elementary Science

Location: Level 3, Room 330

AIR presentation: Teachers' Spatial Skills Across Disciplines and Education Levels: Exploring Nationally Representative Data

AIR presenter/author: David Miller

