Experts to Give Congress First Briefing on Climate Restoration

04/16/2019 | 06:01am EDT

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What: MIT-educated physicist and Climate Restoration expert Peter Fiekowsky, founder and chairman of the Foundation for Climate Restoration and Healthy Climate Alliance and representatives of carbon removal startups to provide an expert briefing to Members of Congress and staff on Climate Restoration.

Climate Restoration is the global endeavor to return the Earth’s climate systems to the safe and healthy state in which humanity and our natural world evolved. This requires returning atmospheric CO2 to safe levels of less than 300 parts per million (ppm) and restoring sufficient Arctic ice to prevent permafrost melt and the resulting disastrous methane emissions.

Experts will discuss methods to sequester CO2 into building materials, ocean-based technologies that can scale globally, and methods to restore Arctic ice. The emphasis will be on proven technologies and solutions that can be deployed to restore a safe and healthy climate for ourselves and future generations. This event is sponsored by the Healthy Climate Alliance in collaboration with the Earth Day Network.

Where:
Room 122, Cannon House Office Building
U.S. House of Representatives, Washington, D.C.

When:
Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM EST
Lunch will be provided

Who:
Speakers:
Peter Fiekowsky, Founder and Chairman, Foundation for Climate Restoration & Healthy Climate Alliance
Greg Kats, Board Member, Blue Planet Ltd.
Steve Zornetzer, Executive Director, ICE911, and former NASA Associate Center Director

Moderator:
Helen Mountford, Vice President of Climate & Economics, World Resources Institute (WRI)

About the Foundation for Climate Restoration and the Healthy Climate Alliance:
Healthy Climate Alliance (HCA) is the education, networking, and advocacy program of the Foundation for Climate Restoration. HCA’s global dialogue unites the public, policy-makers, and technical and business experts to promote the shared goals of reversing global warming and restoring a healthy climate. HCA encourages achievable solutions for drawing down excess carbon dioxide from our atmosphere and restoring Arctic ice by 2050. Find more at Healthy Climate Alliance and Foundation for Climate Restoration.

In collaboration with Earth Day Network:
Earth Day Network’s mission is to diversify, educate, and activate the environmental movement worldwide. Growing out of the first Earth Day (1970), Earth Day Network is the world’s largest recruiter to the environmental movement, working with more than 50,000 partners in nearly 192 countries to build environmental democracy. More than 1 billion people now participate in Earth Day activities each year, making it the largest civic observance in the world. Find more here: https://www.earthday.org/

Media Contact:
Alexandra Pony
alexandra@ponycommunications.com
250-858-0656

© GlobeNewswire 2019
