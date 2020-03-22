Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Explainer: Hobbled IRS tax agency may need months to put cash into Americans' hands

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/22/2020 | 07:10am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin takes a phone call in the hall outside a meeting to wrap up work on coronavirus economic aid legislation

In order to put recession-fighting checks into the hands of millions of Americans, President Donald Trump will rely on a tax agency that has fewer workers, a smaller budget, and the same 1960s-era computer systems it had the last time it was asked to do so.

Hollowed out by budget cuts and hobbled by obsolete technology, the U.S. Internal Revenue Service has struggled over the past decade. Audits have dropped and taxpayer service has suffered, agency figures show.

Now Congress and the Trump administration are piling on more work as they scramble to contain the fallout from the coronavirus, which threatens to plunge the world's largest economy into recession.

A new law signed by Trump on Wednesday creates tax breaks to underwrite a paid sick-leave benefit for workers. Lawmakers in the Senate were negotiating a plan over the weekend that could provide stimulus payments of more than $1,000 to millions of U.S. households.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he wants the payments to go out by early April.

Experts say it is likely to be a matter of months, not weeks, before those payments arrive. They say the flurry of activity could hurt the IRS's ability to carry out its other routine tasks.

"It is the one agency that can do this stuff well. But that's at the harm of everything else it's supposed to do," said Nina E. Olson, who served as the IRS's National Taxpayer Advocate from 2001 to 2019.

Mnuchin on Friday pushed the tax filing deadline for U.S. businesses and households back to July 15 from April 15.

Economists say direct payments are one of the most effective ways to generate economic activity because people who get the money tend to spend it quickly.

In 2001, the IRS needed more than six weeks to issue the first rebates authorized by President George W. Bush's tax cut. In 2008, the IRS issued its first payments to fight the Great Recession nearly three months after Bush signed off on them.

Since then, the IRS has suffered a decade of austerity. Its budget is now 20% smaller when adjusted for inflation than it was in the 2010 fiscal year, according to the advocate's office. Staffing has likewise fallen 20%, to 73,550 employees.

The agency has struggled to find staff who can work with the obsolete COBOL language that underpins a computer system first set up in 1968, according to the Government Accountability Office.

Now it must figure out how to staff its processing centers at a time when local authorities are urging people to stay home.

The agency said on Friday that it is closing its 300-plus in-person assistance centers but would continue to process tax returns and help taxpayers "to the greatest extent possible."

"I don't think any of the policymakers have given any thought to the practical implications of actually doing this. The IRS doesn't have the resources to do it," said Howard Gleckman, a senior analyst at the Urban Institute's Tax Policy Center.

Before the IRS issues payments, agents will have to calculate the amount based on income and family status, and may not have current bank information for direct deposits or current addresses to mail out physical checks.

It will be helped by the fact that 89% of filings were made electronically in 2018, up from 58% in 2008.

At the end of the day, the IRS will get the money out the door, said Charles O. Rossotti, who headed the agency between 1997 and 2002.

"They won't do it as fast as the politicians want, and they won't get it perfect," he said. "But if they want to send out $500 billion to 100 million people, they'll get it done."

By Andy Sullivan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:10aEXPLAINER : Hobbled IRS tax agency may need months to put cash into Americans' hands
RE
06:49aEmirates airline adds Beijing and Seattle to flight suspensions
RE
06:46aFED'S BULLARD : Coronavirus shutdown not a recession but an investment in survival
RE
02:59aChina central bank calls for stepped-up global policy coordination
RE
12:52aUAE energy ministry activates remote work system for all services
RE
03/21Coronavirus Rescue Bill Moving Toward a Final Senate Vote Monday -- 3rd Update
DJ
03/21Airlines appear to come up short in bid to win cash grants in rescue package
RE
03/21U.S. Senate races to agree on massive coronavirus relief package
RE
03/21Australia Ramps Up Stimulus to 9.7% of GDP With A$66.1 Billion Package
DJ
03/21Amazon raises overtime pay for warehouse workers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Netflix to slash traffic across Europe to relieve virus strain on internet providers
2NK ROSNEFT' PAO : RUSSIA: Gulf nations, not us, to blame for oil prices fall -TASS
3STOCKLAND : STOCKLAND : statement on COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
4NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Renault aims to avoid renationalisation - chairman
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : China's Alibaba to send masks, testing kits to Latin America

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group